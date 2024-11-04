What does Max Verstappen's win in Brazil mean for the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix?

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has his fourth Formula One title within reach after a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/11/03/max-verstappen-wins-rain-soaked-brazilian-grand-prix-after-starting-17th-on-grid/" target="_blank">stunning drive to victory</a> from 17th on the grid in Brazil on Sunday dealt a shattering blow to Lando Norris' hopes. Norris, who started the wet and chaotic Sao Paulo race on pole position and 44 points behind <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/max-verstappen/" target="_blank">Verstappen</a>, finished sixth for McLaren. The title gap blew out to 62 points with three rounds remaining and 86 points still to be won. The 2024 season concludes on December 8 with the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/03/13/abu-dhabi-gp-tickets-in-high-demand-with-plans-to-turn-yas-island-into-festival-city/" target="_blank">Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix</a> at Yas Marina Circuit. Race fans still hold hope that the race will go down to the wire, though Verstappen's victory at Interlagos has made the window for Norris much smaller. If results go his way, Verstappen could hit the championship jackpot in the next race down the floodlit Las Vegas Strip on November 23. To clinch a fourth successive drivers' title, Verstappen simply needs to finish ahead of Norris at the next race in Las Vegas. Verstappen would need to end the Vegas weekend 61 (or 60 on countback) points ahead of Norris, just 13 more than his current advantage. Norris will aim to take his challenge all the way to the final two rounds in the Middle East, Qatar and Abu Dhabi. The Briton's best hope would be to take the chequered flag in Vegas and see his Red Bull rival fails to finish. If the opposite were to happen, it would effectively signal the end of Norris' title bid. Verstappen has only failed to finish once in the last 69 races, a brake failure prematurely ending his race at this year's Australian GP. Norris last failed to finish a race in June at the Austrian GP when a collision with his Red Bull rival when fighting over the race lead rendered the car undrivable. Victories in the three remaining races now has to be Norris' main aim, and hope that Verstappen fails to cross the line in a couple as well. While Charles Leclerc, in third, and fourth-placed Oscar Piastri are not mathematically out of the title race yet, it would taken an extraordinary set of finishes to see either win the championship ahead of Verstappen or Norris. Ferrari driver Leclerc – an impressive <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/10/21/mclaren-criticise-lando-norris-penalty-as-charles-leclerc-wins-united-states-grand-prix/" target="_blank">winner in the USA</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/10/28/mexico-grand-prix-sainz-wins-for-ferrari-as-norris-calls-out-verstappens-dangerous-driving/" target="_blank">third in Mexico</a> – is 71 points behind Verstappen, meaning he would have to outscore the Red Bull man by 17.5 points in each of the next three races to win the championship, and that's not even taking into account how Norris might perform. A more realistic target for Leclerc would be tracking down Norris for second. The Monegasque driver sits 24 points behind Norris. Verstappen's win in Brazil means it is highly unlikely, though not impossible, we will get a championship decider in Abu Dhabi. Yas Marina Circuit was the setting of the most dramatic finish in F1 history in 2021. Lewis Hamilton and Verstappen arrived in the UAE locked on 369.5 points apiece ahead of the Abu Dhabi GP, an epic winner-takes-all title decider that had fans gripped. Prior to a late safety car stoppage, Mercedes' Hamilton looked set to claim his eighth world title with ease, but that all changed on Lap 53 when Nicholas Latifi crashed at corner 14 which brought out a very late safety car on lap 53. Verstappen pitted onto new soft tyres whilst Hamilton stayed out on the hards, assuming that it would be enough to cross the line in the lead to seal his eighth world title. Instead, the FIA had other ideas and even though lapped caps stayed in position to begin with, five of the seven were allowed to eventually pass Hamilton which put Verstappen right behind him. With one lap to go, the safety car then came into the pits. On his much newer tyres, Verstappen cruised past Hamilton to take the first of his three world drivers' championship titles.