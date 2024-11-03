Max Verstappen wins rain-soaked Brazilian Grand Prix after starting 17th on grid

Red Bull's Max Verstappen struck a major blow in the Formula One title battle by winning a wet and chaotic Brazilian Grand Prix, despite having started the race 17th on the grid. A poor qualifying display and engine penalty meant Verstappen began Sunday's round with only three cars behind him. But he assumed the lead of the race on lap 43 of 69 and never looked back in the treacherous conditions to claim a remarkable win that edges him ever closer to a fourth consecutive title. It was the Dutchman's first victory in 10 races lifting him 62 points clear of Lando Norris – a fatal blow with just three rounds and 86 points to fight for in the last three races – meaning Verstappen will wrap up the title at the next race in Las Vegas on November 24 if he finishes ahead of his rival. The Formula One circus then heads to the Middle East for the Qatar GP followed by the season-ending <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/03/13/abu-dhabi-gp-tickets-in-high-demand-with-plans-to-turn-yas-island-into-festival-city/" target="_blank">Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix</a> at Yas Marina on December 8. Verstappen becomes the first driver since Kimi Raikkonen 19 years ago to win a race from as far back on the grid, taking the chequered flag an extraordinary 19.4 seconds clear of French duo Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly, who were a surprise second and third for Alpine. George Russell was fourth, one spot ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. Norris, who started from pole position, finished only sixth on a desperately disappointing afternoon for the British driver in Sao Paulo. “My emotions today have been a rollercoaster, with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/11/03/lando-norris-secures-sensational-pole-at-rain-hit-brazilian-grand-prix-while-max-verstappen-fumes-at-flag-call/" target="_blank">qualifying being really unlucky with that red flag</a>, starting P17 I knew that was going to be a very tough race,” said Verstappen, who also secured the fastest lap extra point. “We stayed out of trouble, we made the right calls and stayed calm and we were flying so all of these things together made that result possible but I mean unbelievable, to win here from so far back on the grid.” It was also a remarkable race for Alpine who secured a stunning points bonanza that rocketed the team from ninth to sixth in the constructors' standings. “What a day that was after the difficult season, it's really nice to be driving here and having the performance levelled out in the rain,” said Ocon. “Someone, very important to all of us, said a long time ago that in the rain the cars are almost equal. That phrase didn't age at all. “The car was extremely difficult on the dry and it felt at ease when it started to rain. I really wanted to get some laps in the rain. I love it here in the rain. Today has brought a special race for us.” Teammate Gasly hailed an “incredible” result for the team. “We’ve had such a tough season and we’ve struggled to score points,” he said. “In these conditions everything was possible and no one believed it until the end, two cars on the podium, I don’t think anyone would have got that on their bingo card, it’s just fantastic.” After a wet and wild qualifying, Lance Stroll set the tone when he spun off in his Aston Martin on the formation lap, leading to a delayed second start before which Norris led away without a green light and, along with Russell and both RB drivers, faced a post-race investigation. The big Sunday crowd, part of an Interlagos weekend record of 291,717 waited patiently as Norris finally led a third formation lap before Russell beat him at the start. Norris tucked into second ahead of Yuki Tsunoda on a frantic opening lap that saw Verstappen climb from 17th to 11th, passing Hamilton for 10th on lap two as light rain fell. By Lap six, Verstappen was eighth. By Lap 11, Verstappen was sixth and clearly the fastest man on track. As heavy rain arrived, Leclerc pitted and fell to 11th, Lawson slid off and Nico Hulkenberg pitted before beaching his Haas, prompting a Virtual Safety Car on Lap 28. The German recovered, with aid, to re-join for which he was disqualified. Another round of pit-stops left Ocon leading ahead of Verstappen, who stayed out to gain a tactical advantage, as Norris passed Russell for fourth behind Gasly as a Safety Car was deployed again before being red-flagged on Lap 33 when Colapinto smacked the barriers at Turn 14. “I guess everyone can just change tyres for free now,” said a glum Norris realising Verstappen had been given a cost-free pit-stop that transformed the race.