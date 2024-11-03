Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium after the Brazilian Grand Prix at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 3, 2024. Getty Images

Sport

F1

Max Verstappen wins rain-soaked Brazilian Grand Prix after starting 17th on grid

Red Bull driver secures superb victory at Interlagos with Alpine duo Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly completing podium

The National

November 03, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today