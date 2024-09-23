Max Verstappen hints he may walk away from F1 over swearing row

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen hinted that he may consider his future in the wake of his community service order for swearing. Verstappen was sanctioned by the FIA, the sport’s governing body, after he used an expletive to describe his <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/red-bull/" target="_blank">Red Bull</a> car in a televised press conference prior to Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix where title rival <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/09/22/lando-norris-seals-superb-singapore-gp-win-and-closes-gap-on-max-verstappen-again-in-title-race/" target="_blank">Lando Norris of McLaren triumphed</a> to cut the Dutchman's lead in the drivers' standings to 52 points. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/max-verstappen/" target="_blank">Verstappen</a> effectively boycotted the mandatory post-qualifying media call on Saturday, in response to his punishment, and then kept his answers to a minimum after he finished second in Sunday's race. Away from the FIA’s official press conference, the triple world champion, who is under contract with Red Bull until 2028, was asked if the punishment – the finer details of which are yet to be determined – have left him considering his future. “These kind of things definitely decide my future, if you can’t be yourself or you have to deal with these silly things,” Verstappen, 26, said. “I’m now at the stage of my career that you don’t want to be dealing with this all the time. It’s really tiring. “Of course it’s great to have success and win races, but once you’ve accomplished all of that, then you want to just have a good time as well. “Everyone is pushing to the limit, everyone in this paddock, even at the back of the grid. But if you have to deal with all these kinds of silly things, for me that is not a way of continuing in this sport, that’s for sure.” It is not the first time Verstappen has hinted that he is considering his future in F1. Following last month's Dutch Grand Prix, Verstappen said he is already halfway through his career and has previously questioned the demands of the ever-expanding calendar. “I will always be myself. I will not change how I am in my life," Verstappen added. "At one point when it’s enough it’s enough. Racing will go on, and F1 will go on without me. “If you can’t really be yourself to the fullest, then it’s better not to speak. But that’s not what anyone wants, because then you become a robot, and that’s not how you should be going about it in this sport.” Verstappen, bidding to win a fourth consecutive title, will return to action at the next round in Austin, Texas on October 20. One driver unlikely to be at the Circuit of the Americas is Daniel Ricciardo who admitted that Sunday's Singapore GP may have been his last in F1. The likable Aussie was voted "driver of the day" by global TV viewers as he finished last of the 18 finishers in his RB at the Marina Bay Circuit, but not before he had managed to snatch the fastest lap from race winner Lando Norris. That could prove crucial for former teammate Verstappen's title race as Norris had been set to grab the bonus point. Verstappen's lead in the title race is down to 52 points after he came second and he was grateful to Ricciardo and the junior Red Bull team for preventing it being whittled further. "Thank you, Daniel," Verstappen said over team radio after crossing the finish line. The Australian is widely loved as one of the most affable drivers in the paddock, with an infectious permanent smile and great sense of humour. "If Max wins [the title] by a point, then I just guaranteed myself a nice Christmas present," he joked after the race. Ricciardo, who won eight GPs in 13 years on the grid, will be missed but is reportedly expected to be replaced by New Zealand's Liam Lawson from the next race in Austin. He bows out with 32 podium appearances during stints with Toro Rosso (later AlphaTauri and now RB), Red Bull, Renault and McLaren, scoring 1,329 points. "Typically the driver of the day thing is maybe not something us drivers look too much into," said an emotional Ricciardo. "But today I can say it's something I'm appreciative of. So that one means a little something. "Let's say maybe the fairytale ending didn't happen, but I also have to look back on what's been 13 or so years and I'm proud."