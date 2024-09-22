Lando Norris seals superb Singapore GP win and closes gap on Max Verstappen again in title race

McLaren driver Lando Norris secured a dominant victory in Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix to further close the gap on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/max-verstappen/" target="_blank">Max Verstappen</a> in the title race. The British driver, who started from pole position and led every lap at the floodlit Marina Bay circuit, finished 20.9 seconds ahead of second-placed Verstappen with Norris' McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri securing the final podium spot. Verstappen's 59 point lead over Norris was cut to 52 points with 180 still to play for over the remaining six rounds, while McLaren stretched their lead over Red Bull in the constructors' standings. Norris' third career GP win was his most emphatic yet and his first from pole at his sixth attempt. Mercedes' George Russell came home fourth with Charles Leclerc fifth for Ferrari. Lewis Hamilton started third but crossed the line a disappointing sixth. The second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz was seventh, with Fernando Alonso, Nico Hulkenberg and Sergio Perez rounding off the top 10. Norris was denied a bonus point for the fastest lap by former Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo in what could be the Australian’s final act in Formula One. Ricciardo is expected to be replaced by Liam Lawson at RB before the next round in Austin, Texas on October 20. There were two heart-in-the-mouth moments for Norris, the first on lap 29 when he carried too much speed into Turn 14. In a puff of white brake smoke, Norris just managed to get his McLaren round the bend, bumping his front wing but avoiding serious damage. The second came on lap 45 when he grazed the wall but again, he escaped without damage. “It was an amazing race. A few too many close calls,” Norris said afterwards. “I had a couple of moments in the middle but I was well in control otherwise. “The car was mega so I could push and we were flying the whole race. At the end I could just chill. It was still a tough race. I'm still out of breath but a very fun one. <b>“</b>It was similar to Qatar last year, but I wasn't taking it easy. I could have taken it a lot more easy. A little dizzy at the minute but all good. “I didn't want to have a one-second lead, I wanted to have the biggest lead possible. It was fun – maximum points and nice to have Oscar on the podium. He drove well so a good day for the team.” Verstappen insisted that there would still be plenty of twists and turns ahead in the title battle despite his lead being further cut. “That can change quickly again,” said the Dutchman. “We need to keep on trying and at one point try to overturn it a bit, not always finishing behind. But, we will see how that goes. “On a weekend where we knew we would struggle, P2 is a good achievement. Of course we are not happy with second. Now we need to improve more and more and that's what we will try to do.” Piastri, meanwhile, finished third after starting fifth on the grid, passing both Mercedes drivers on track after a later pit stop which helped extend McLaren's lead over Red Bull in the constructors' championship to 41 points. “It was warm, it was a good race, a good recovery from qualifying yesterday, it wasn’t my greatest afternoon, so to get back to the podium was a great result,” Piastri said. “I felt like I had a really quick car underneath us and a really good strategy to get past the Mercedes’. A big thank you to the team as clearly the car was exceptional this weekend and some great points for the whole team.”