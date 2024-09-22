McLaren driver Lando Norris celebrates after winning the Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 22, 2024. AFP

Lando Norris seals superb Singapore GP win and closes gap on Max Verstappen again in title race

McLaren driver now just 52 points behind reigning champion with six rounds to go

September 22, 2024

