Lando Norris, centre, after qualifying in pole position for the Brazilian Grand Prix, alongside second place George Russell and Yuki Tsunoda who will start third at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace in Sao Paulo on November 3, 2024. Getty Images

Sport

F1

Lando Norris secures sensational pole at rain-hit Brazilian Grand Prix while Max Verstappen fumes at flag call

McLaren driver will start from front at Interlagos after chaotic, crash-strewn qualifying session

Press Association

November 03, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today