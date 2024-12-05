2024 Abu Dhabi F1: Full schedule for race weekend and concerts

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/12/01/world-champion-max-verstappen-wins-action-packed-qatar-grand-prix/" target="_blank">Max Verstappen</a> might be arriving in Abu Dhabi with the Formula One drivers' championship wrapped up, but there is still much excitement to be found at Yas Marina Circuit across an action-packed weekend of activities. Ferrari and McLaren will battle it out for constructors' championship honours at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi-grand-prix/" target="_blank">Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix</a> after Red Bull's slim hopes of retaining the title were extinguished at last weekend's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/12/01/world-champion-max-verstappen-wins-action-packed-qatar-grand-prix/" target="_blank">Qatar Grand Prix</a>. That will add extra spice to every session of F1 from Friday's first practice to Sunday's main event. As well as that there is the F1 Academy, Formula Four and Formula Two plus a full programme of activities, including the spectacular air displays and the eagerly anticipated after-race concerts including rap superstar Eminem, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/12/03/abu-dhabi-f1-concert-and-clubbing-guide-from-eminem-to-maroon-5/" target="_blank">who headlines on Saturday</a>. Gates open at Yas Marina Circuit each day at 9am, and at Etihad Park for the post-race concerts at 6pm. Headline performers are usually on stage by 9pm. Below is your full guide to Abu Dhabi race weekend. All times are UAE local time. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi-grand-prix/" target="_blank">Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix</a> media day. 2.30pm - Speaking to press will be Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), Oscar Piastri (McLaren), Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 3pm - Nico Hulkenberg (Haas), Max Verstappen (Red Bull), Franco Colapinto (Williams) <b>Entertainment</b> 6pm (gates open) - Peggy Gou and Teddy Swims at Etihad Park. 8.30am:<b> </b>Formula 4 UAE, Practice Session 9.50am: F1 Academy, Practice Session 11.05am: Formula 2, Practice Session 12.00: Formula 1 Car Presentation 1pm: Formula 1, First Practice Session 3pm: Formula 2, Qualifying Session 3.30pm: Formula 1 Team Press Conferences 4pm: Al Fursan Air Display 4pm: Formula 4 UAE, Qualifying Session 5pm: Formula 1, Second Practice Session 6.35pm: F1 Academy, Qualifying Session <b>Entertainment</b> 6pm (gates open): Maroon 5 at Etihad Park. 7pm (doors open): Afterlife at Yas Gateway Park. 9pm (doors open): DJ Tennis at Iris Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina. 12.20:<b> </b>Formula 4 UAE, first race 2.30pm: Formula 1, Third Practice Session 4.15pm: Formula 2, Sprint Race 6pm: Formula 1, Qualifying Session 7pm: Formula 1 Press Conference 8.15pm: F1 Academy, First Race <b>Entertainment</b> 6pm (gates open): <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/12/04/eminem-f1-concert-mother-death/" target="_blank">Eminem at Etihad Park</a>. 9pm (doors open): Mahmut Orhan at Garden on Yas, W Abu Dhabi. 9pm (doors open): Birds of Mind at White Abu Dhabi 9pm (doors open): Valeron and Moojo at Iris Abu Dhabi 9.55am: Formula 4 UAE, Second Race 11.25am: F1 Academy, Second Race 1.25pm: Formula 2, Feature Race 3pm: Formula 1 Drivers' Parade 4.46pm: Formula 1 National Anthem 4.46pm: Air Display - Etihad & Fly Past 5pm: Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix <b>Entertainment</b> 6pm (gates open): Muse at Etihad Park, Abu Dhabi 8pm (doors open): Fisher at Bagatelle, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island 9pm (doors open): Tom Higham at Amber Lounge Yacht Party, Yas Marina Circuit 9pm (doors open): Lost Frequencies at Garden on Yas, W Abu Dhabi 9pm (doors open): Eran Hersh at Ce La Vi, Yas Marina Circut 9pm (doors open): Carlita at White Abu Dhabi 9pm (doors open): Francis Mercier at Iris Abu Dhabi