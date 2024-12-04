Chart of the Week: McLaren and Ferrari's duel to be crowned F1 constructors' champions

While the drivers' championship was wrapped up almost two weeks ago by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/11/24/las-vegas-gp-max-verstappen-wins-fourth-f1-world-title-as-george-russell-takes-chequered-flag/" target="_blank">Max Verstappen in Las Vegas</a>, the fight for the Formula One constructors' championship will be decided in Abu Dhabi this weekend. There will be a new winner this year after Red Bull's slim hopes of retaining their constructors' title were extinguished at last weekend's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/12/01/world-champion-max-verstappen-wins-action-packed-qatar-grand-prix/" target="_blank">Qatar Grand Prix</a>. Following the Sprint in Qatar, McLaren bolstered their tally at the top of the standings, extending their lead over <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ferrari/" target="_blank">Ferrari</a> to 30 points. But after the race, Ferrari managed to cut that deficit down to 21 points – helped by Lando Norris' late penalty that dropped him from second to 10th place. As it stands, McLaren lead with 640 points ahead of Ferrari on 619 points. Here's what McLaren and Ferrari need to do at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi-grand-prix/" target="_blank">Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix</a> to be crowned team champions. There are a maximum of 44 points available for a team to score across the remaining round of the championship. To achieve this, the squad in question would need to end the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/12/03/red-bull-boss-horner-to-let-perez-come-to-his-own-conclusions-about-his-future-after-abu-dhabi-grand-prix/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi Grand Prix</a> with a one-two result, as well as scoring an additional point for setting the fastest lap. McLaren need to score 24 points to guarantee the constructors' title – or 23 if Ferrari do not win at Yas Marina Circuit. Victory (25 points) would guarantee McLaren the championship.ahead The British outfit do not necessarily have to win the race to claim the title. There are a number of scenarios McLaren can pick up 24 points, for example, if either Norris or teammate Oscar Piastri finishes second and the other in seventh or above. If Ferrari finish down the order, McLaren could win by scoring less than 24 points. Despite Charles Leclerc finishing ahead of both McLarens in Qatar, Ferrari didn't manage to inflict a huge dent in McLaren's lead with teammate Carlos Sainz only managing to finish sixth. The gap stands at 21 points heading into the final round. With 44 points still available, Ferrari need to score at least 22 points and hope that McLaren fail to score. If McLaren do pick up points, Ferrari would realistically need to have both cars finish in front and hope their rivals suffer some issues. If Ferrari finish first and second in Abu Dhabi, and earn the bonus point, a podium for McLaren would still require the team to have their second car earn nine points. A sixth-placed result for the second McLaren would see Ferrari take the title.