Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished fifth at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, enough to give him an unassailable lead in the F1 drivers' championship to clinch a fourth world title. AFP

Las Vegas GP: Max Verstappen wins fourth F1 world title as George Russell takes chequered flag

Verstappen finishes race in fifth place to clinch drivers' crown for a fourth year in a row

The National

November 24, 2024

