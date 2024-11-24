Las Vegas GP: Max Verstappen wins fourth F1 world title as George Russell takes chequered flag

Red Bull's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/max-verstappen/" target="_blank">Max Verstappen</a> clinched the Formula One world championship for the fourth time, and fourth year in a row, after finishing fifth in the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday. With two rounds to spare, the 27-year-old Dutch driver took an unbeatable 63-point lead over McLaren's Lando Norris in the championship. George Russell won the night race from pole position in a Mercedes one-two finish with teammate Lewis Hamilton, who started 10th. Verstappen needed only to outscore Norris to become just the sixth driver in Formula One history to win four titles or more. And, with Norris taking the chequered flag in only sixth, Verstappen is guaranteed the world crown with two races remaining. It means there will be no end-of-season showdown at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/11/22/abu-dhabi-grand-prix-ready-for-another-record-breaking-finale-of-f1-season/" target="_blank">Etihad Airways Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix</a> on December 8. Carlos Sainz finished third for Ferrari, one place ahead of his teammate Charles Leclerc. Russell’s third victory was the most dominant of his career so far, crossing the line 7.3 seconds clear of Hamilton, but the night on the Strip will be remembered for Verstappen cementing his name among the sport’s greats. Verstappen’s fourth title, all but sealed three weeks ago following his <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/11/03/max-verstappen-wins-rain-soaked-brazilian-grand-prix-after-starting-17th-on-grid/" target="_blank">wet-weather masterclass in Brazil</a>, sees him emulate Alain Prost and Sebastian Vettel as a four-time world champion, with only Hamilton and Michael Schumacher (both with seven) and Juan Manuel Fangio (five) now ahead of the all-conquering Dutchman in the record books. Verstappen beat Hamilton in deeply contentious circumstances in the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi to claim his first championship in 2021 before going on to win his next two titles in a period of domination rarely, if ever, seen in the sport. And after he raced to four wins from the opening five rounds this year – against the backdrop of the furore surrounding his boss, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner – many F1 observers were expecting the Dutchman to run away with the title. But Red Bull’s superiority suddenly vanished into thin air, with McLaren, Ferrari and even Mercedes at times boasting quicker cars. Red Bull are on course to finish third in the constructors’ championship this year. This century only Hamilton in 2008 with McLaren, and Verstappen in 2021, have won the drivers’ title when their team did not win the constructors’ championship. Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez crossed the line 10th here. The Mexican is also a lowly eighth in the individual standings to show Verstappen has truly outperformed his machine. Verstappen started fourth in Las Vegas and worked his way up to second before Hamilton zoomed past on lap 31. Verstappen then came under pressure from both Sainz and Leclerc in the closing stages, with the Spaniard moving past on lap 42 before Leclerc relegated the Red Bull man to fifth five laps later. But Verstappen, who has won only one of the last 12 races, crossed the line comfortably clear of Norris to be sure of the title. “Max Verstappen you are a four-time world champion,” said Horner on the radio. “That is a phenomenal, phenomenal achievement. That is a phenomenal, phenomenal achievement. You can be incredibly proud of yourself as we are." “Oh my God man,” said an emotional Verstappen. “What a season. Four times. It was a little bit more difficult than last year.” For Mercedes, the grid’s once-all conquering team will be staggered at their pace here. Russell’s win never looked in doubt after he nailed his start, while Hamilton picked off the opposition at will to make up eight places with relative ease.