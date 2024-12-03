Sergio Perez has had a disappointing 2024 season at Red Bull and is yet to win a race. AP
Sport

F1

Red Bull boss Horner to let Perez 'come to his own conclusions' about his future after Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Mexican signed contract for 2025 but his results have been so poor that his position at the team now looks untenable

Steve Luckings
Steve Luckings

December 03, 2024

