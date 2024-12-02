Verstappen-Russell spat adds extra spice to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The Formula One circuit heads to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi-grand-prix/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a> this week for the final race of the 2024 season. And while the championship may have already been decided, there could be some simmering tension on the track following an action-packed Qatar Grand Prix. World champion <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/12/01/world-champion-max-verstappen-wins-action-packed-qatar-grand-prix/" target="_blank">Max Verstappen took the chequered flag</a> at the Lusail Circuit, but it was the Red Bull driver's foul-mouthed rant at George Russell after the race that could give events in Abu Dhabi some added spice this weekend. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/max-verstappen/" target="_blank">Verstappen</a> has said he has "lost all respect" for rival Russell, accusing the Mercedes driver of being two-faced after the pair were involved in a public spat ahead of Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix. Red Bull's four-time world champion was <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/12/01/max-verstappen-handed-grid-penalty-as-george-russell-gets-pole-position-for-qatar-gp/" target="_blank">stripped of pole position</a> in the early hours of Sunday morning after the stewards said he impeded Russell as both men geared up for their hot laps in the final phase of Saturday's qualifying. Verstappen claimed he had been "trying to be nice" in slowing down on his lap in qualifying and did nothing deliberate to upset Russell. The sanction elevated Russell to pole position, though the British driver would eventually finish down in fourth place with Verstappen taking the victory. According to reports, Russell attempted to make peace with Verstappen – offering the Dutchman a fist bump – ahead of the drivers’ parade which takes place 90 minutes before the race. However, the Dutchman deliberately ignored Russell’s gesture before staring the Mercedes man down in full view of the other drivers. Verstappen then beat Russell into the opening bend to take control of the race before leading every lap to claim his first win in the dry in nearly six months, and eight days after he wrapped up his <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/11/24/las-vegas-gp-max-verstappen-wins-fourth-f1-world-title-as-george-russell-takes-chequered-flag/" target="_blank">fourth successive championship in Las Vegas</a>. Far from being satisfied with the win though, Verstappen took aim at Russell following the conclusion of the race. Verstappen said: “You know what it is? He [Russell] always acts very nice here in front of the cameras, but when you are in there [in the stewards’ room] he is just a completely different person. I can’t stand that ... “It was honestly very disappointing, because I think all of us here, we respect each other a lot. I’ve been in that meeting room many times in my life and in my career with people that I’ve raced. And I’ve never seen someone trying to screw someone over that hard. For me, I lost all respect. “I just thought it was ridiculous how he tried to force a penalty on me ... As Verstappen drove back to the pits, Verstappen’s race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, said: “Karma is a beautiful thing, mate. You definitely did not drive unnecessarily slowly today.” Verstappen and Russell clashed in Azerbaijan last year, with the Red Bull driver labelling Russell a “princess”. Reflecting on his grid penalty, Verstappen continued: “I couldn’t believe that I got it. But in a way I was also not surprised anymore in the world that I live in. I’m not happy with it, but at one point or another you have to just turn the page. “It wasn’t very enjoyable to see that happen because I think that’s the first time that in a slow lap someone has been penalised. “Actually, I just tried to be nice, so maybe I shouldn’t be nice. I didn’t want to screw anyone over to prepare their lap. And by doing that, being nice, basically you get a penalty. “And that’s what I tried to explain as well, but I just felt like I was talking to a brick wall, so there’s not much that was possible for whatever reason.” Russell is currently sixth in the drivers' standings. The Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place at Yas Marina Circuit this weekend, beginning with Friday's practice, Saturday's qualifying and Sunday's race. And while the drivers' championship is already decided, McLaren and Ferrari took their constructors' title duel down to this weekend's last race of the season in Abu Dhabi. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished runner-up in Qatar, 6.031 seconds behind Verstappen, after McLaren's Lando Norris was handed a surprisingly tough 10 second stop/go penalty for speeding during yellow warning flags. That dropped the Briton from second, a position seized at the start, and challenging for the lead to 10th at the chequered flag with the consolation of fastest lap for a bonus point to double his meagre score. Saturday sprint winner Oscar Piastri finished third for McLaren in a race punctuated by crashes and three safety car periods. McLaren's lead was trimmed to 21 points with 44 remaining to be won, and a first constructors' title since 1998 beckoning, while reigning champions Red Bull were mathematically out of contention.