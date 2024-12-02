Red Bull's Max Verstappen leads Lando Norris of McLaren and George Russell of Mercedes during the Qatar Grand Prix at Lusail International Circuit. Getty Images
Red Bull's Max Verstappen leads Lando Norris of McLaren and George Russell of Mercedes during the Qatar Grand Prix at Lusail International Circuit. Getty Images

Sport

F1

Verstappen-Russell spat adds extra spice to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

World champion said he has 'lost all respect' for Russell, accusing the Mercedes driver of being two-faced after the pair were involved in a dispute ahead of Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix

Steve Luckings
Steve Luckings

December 02, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today