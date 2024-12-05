Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton sits on his car as he poses for a group photo with his team ahead of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi on December 5, 2024. AFP
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton sits on his car as he poses for a group photo with his team ahead of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi on December 5, Show more

Sport

F1

Lewis Hamilton admits to 'emotional year' before final Mercedes drive at Abu Dhabi F1

Seven-time world champion set to sign off with team before move to Ferrari

Simon Wilgress-Pipe
Simon Wilgress-Pipe

December 05, 2024