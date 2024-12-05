Lewis Hamilton admits to 'emotional year' before final Mercedes drive at Abu Dhabi F1

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lewis-hamilton/" target="_blank">Lewis Hamilton</a> was both emotional and philosophical about the time he has spent with Mercedes and his future with Ferrari next season ahead of the 2024 <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/12/05/2024-abu-dhabi-f1-full-schedule-for-race-weekend-and-concerts/" target="_blank">Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix</a>. Before a room packed with the world’s motor racing media at Yas Marina Circuit on Thursday, the British driver issued an array of heartfelt remarks about the team that carried him to six of his seven world titles, just as his future employers seek to win a first constructors' title in 16 years. The 39-year-old admitted to “massively underestimating” the effect his decision to make a move from the Silver Arrows to the Scuderia would have on this past season, which, to exacerbate the discomfort, has been the longest in the sport’s history. In echoes of previous remarks, Hamilton talked about problems on the home front with his current team, saying: “I’ve not been at my best handling those emotions.” The driver remained bullish though. “So many of you have seen the worst of me and the best of me,” he said. “I’m not going to apologise for either, I’m only human and don’t get it right.” Hamilton talked about things being “awkward” with Toto Wolff early in the season. However, the Mercedes team boss himself seemed to be over any bad feeling, having earlier talked about honouring Hamilton’s “unparalleled story” in Abu Dhabi. "It is a celebration of everything we have achieved," he said, adding: “Lewis will always be part of our family." The melancholy Hamilton is feeling at leaving what has so far turned out to be the biggest episode in his professional career was evident from the off at his pre-race press conference. “Realising these are the last moments with the team, it’s hard to describe the feeling – not the greatest of course,” he said. Hamilton will have raced 246 times for Mercedes when the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix comes to a close on Sunday. Judging by past performances though, emotional and philosophical or not, few would assume the British driver will be phoning in his last race with team. He remarked earlier this week that he didn’t think his season would “end on a high”, but, on Thursday at Yas, he showed a little more of the fighting spirit that has so far led him to a record 105 individual Grand Prix wins. When asked about his intentions for the immediate future he said: “Just to give it my all this weekend.” Hamilton has been struggling in recent races but did manage to secure two victories over the course of the season, in his home race at Silverstone and also in Belgium at Spa. This has only been sufficient to see him placed seventh in the drivers’ standings heading into the final race under the bright spotlights of Yas in the UAE. Hamilton has been beaten by his teammate George Russell in 23 of the 29 qualifying sessions this season, setting him up to finish behind his cohort when the championship comes to a close. However, in the past, Hamilton has shown he can outperform when least expected. Murmurings around Yas Marina Circuit suggest the Ferrari hierarchy retain high hopes of a return to top form for the man who is, for the time being at least, the sport’s most successful participant. When it came to his impending move, Hamilton said: “It’s a dream scenario for any driver, but it’s not an easy step to join a new team. It takes time to build relationships and learn the tools.”