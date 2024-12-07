McLaren driver Lando Norris secured pole position in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit, on December 7, 2024. Abu Dhabi. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Sport

F1

Lewis Hamilton hit by bollard and bad luck in Abu Dhabi F1 qualifying

Mercedes driver will start 18th on the grid at Yas Marina on Sundayt

Reem Abulleil
Reem Abulleil

December 07, 2024