McLaren dominate Abu Dhabi F1 qualifying as Lando Norris grabs pole position

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on the</b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/12/06/abu-dhabi-f1-live-grand-prix/" target="_blank"><b> 2024 Abu Dhabi F1</b></a> Lando Norris qualified for pole position at the season-ending <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/12/05/2024-abu-dhabi-f1-full-schedule-for-race-weekend-and-concerts/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi Grand Prix </a>on Saturday as McLaren continued to dominate the concluding race weekend of 2024. Teammate Oscar Piastri completed a McLaren lockout of the front row as they look to secure the constructors' championship. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/11/24/las-vegas-gp-max-verstappen-wins-fourth-f1-world-title-as-george-russell-takes-chequered-flag/" target="_blank">World champion Max Verstappen</a> will start from sixth while seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton was knocked in the first qualifying session and will begin his final race for Mercedes in 18th position. Title rivals Ferrari had Carlos Sainz qualify third on Saturday with Charles Leclerc 14th on the timesheets before a 10 place grid penalty is added to his time for Sunday's race. McLaren are 21 points clear of the Italian team in the title race. Seven-time F1 champion Hamilton suffered a bizarre incident that wrecked his final qualifying lap. A plastic pole marking the inside of a corner was knocked loose by Kevin Magnussen's Haas and Hamilton drove over it, leaving the object jammed under his Mercedes. Hamilton was already among the slowest in the first part of qualifying and he was eliminated shortly after. “I messed that up big time, guys," Hamilton told the team over the radio. Hamilton is moving to Ferrari for 2025 after 12 years with Mercedes, where he won six drivers' titles. <i>More to follow</i>...