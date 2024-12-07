McLaren's Lando Norris celebrates after qualifying in pole position for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Reuters
McLaren's Lando Norris celebrates after qualifying in pole position for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Reuters

Sport

F1

McLaren dominate Abu Dhabi F1 qualifying as Lando Norris grabs pole position

Lewis Hamilton suffers bizarre incident in final qualifying lap at Yas Marina Circuit

The National

December 07, 2024