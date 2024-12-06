Red Bull team principal Christian Horner at the Yas Marina Circuit. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner at the Yas Marina Circuit. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Sport

F1

'Rather be a terrier than a wolf': Red Bull boss Christian Horner hits back at Mercedes chief Toto Wolff

Row escalates after Max Verstappen and George Russell spark war of words in Abu Dhabi

Simon Wilgress-Pipe
Simon Wilgress-Pipe

December 06, 2024