'Rather be a terrier than a wolf': Red Bull boss Christian Horner hits back at Mercedes chief Toto Wolff

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on the </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/12/06/abu-dhabi-f1-live-grand-prix/" target="_blank"><b>2024 Abu Dhabi F1</b></a> Red Bull team boss Christian Horner continued the verbal battle with Mercedes chief Toto Wolff on Friday, further escalating tensions between the two teams in what is turning into an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/12/02/verstappen-russell-spat-adds-extra-spice-to-abu-dhabi-grand-prix/" target="_blank">explosive end to the season</a>. Red Bull's quadruple champion <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/max-verstappen/" target="_blank">Max Verstappen</a> and Mercedes driver George Russell have been locked in a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/12/05/george-russell-says-max-verstappen-threatened-to-take-him-out-as-feud-escalates-ahead-of-f1-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">war of words </a>since the Qatar Grand Prix, with accusations of bullying and lying. Russell even said Verstappen had threatened to deliberately crash into him during the ill-tempered Qatar race. While Verstappen has already clinched the driver's championship, the constructor's race is still on. Another fight raged on off the track, with Wolff calling Horner a "yapping little terrier". On Friday, it was the turn of the Red Bull chief to hit back at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/12/05/2024-abu-dhabi-f1-full-schedule-for-race-weekend-and-concerts/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi Grand Prix</a>. Horner, who remained sanguine and good-humoured during the presser, said: “I love terriers, I think they are great dogs. “I had four of them and a couple of Airedales, which is the king of the terriers.” He then added: To be called a terrier, is that such a bad thing? They are not afraid of having a go at the bigger dogs. I'd rather be a terrier than a wolf maybe.” The row started after Verstappen castigated Russell for what the Dutch driver felt was the Mercedes man’s involvement in aggravating an incident that occurred in Qatar. The Red Bull driver, who secured his ultimate victory in this year’s championship following the race in Las Vegas, repeated his criticisms in Abu Dhabi, provoking his British rival into claiming Verstappen was making unwarranted personal attacks and threats. Wolff initially said he wasn’t going to get involved in any row between drivers, but after the Red Bull head said he thought Russell acted in “hysterics” over the penalty, the Mercedes team principal did just that, with gusto, comparing Horner to a terrier. There had been some conjecture among the F1 commentators at Yas this weekend about the likelihood of the driver spat spilling onto the track. When asked about this, Horner said: “No, not at all. “Max, he’s a very straight shooter, he just tells you exactly how he sees it. He tells the truth exactly, what he feels.” Horner admitted Verstappen obviously felt frustrated by what had happened but considered to have had a positive effect. “The way things played out in a scenario that we haven’t seen before and subsequent grid penalty, he [Verstappen] turned it into motivation and made a lightning start, led the race into the first corner, and won the Grand Prix, which is the best possible response. “Now, obviously, a lot’s been made of it yesterday. It is pantomime season, we’re getting ready for Christmas. “So there’s maybe an element of end-of-term blues there, but I don’t think it’ll have any effect.” Horner referred to Wolff as being “quite dramatic”, misconstruing the Red Bull head’s remarks about Russell’s so-called hysterics. “We know Toto likes to talk a lot, but that’s the way it is,” he said. “I think, for us, we just want to finish the season on a high, have a great race, see these guys battle it out, and hopefully everybody can have a well-earned rest after this race.”