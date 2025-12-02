Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025: A guide to the after-race concerts

The action at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is not limited to the Yas Marina Circuit. From Thursday to Sunday, each race day will end with a concert at nearby Etihad Park.

This year’s bill brings four major artists to Yas Island, with Benson Boone opening on Thursday, Post Malone performing on Friday, Metallica taking the stage on Saturday and Katy Perry closing the weekend on Sunday.

With a such a star-studded line-up, large crowds are expected. So, here are a few things to know that will help to make the experience as smooth as possible.

1. Getting to Etihad Park

Free shuttle buses will run across Yas Island throughout race weekend and stop near the main grandstands. They are to operate about every 15 minutes and connect to areas within walking distance of Etihad Park. If you are driving, Yas Mall is the main parking area and from there you can either take a shuttle bus or walk to the venue. Signs across Yas Island will direct fans towards Etihad Park, while the Abu Dhabi GP app includes a map and can guide you to the correct route.

2. Gate opening times

Etihad Park opens at 6pm and crowds are expected to begin arriving as soon as the action ends on the track, particularly on the latter three days of the event. Arriving early will give people a better chance of securing their preferred viewing spot and makes entry smoother before the evening rush. Promoters Ethara say the venue tends to be busiest from about 7pm, so getting there before then makes things easier.

Fans should also be aware of two new walk-through options this year. The Thursday evening Pit Lane Walk at 6pm now ends with an open-track route straight to Etihad Park for the Boone concert. On Sunday, Main Grandstand and Marina Grandstand ticket holders can step on to the track after the podium ceremony and walk directly to Etihad Park to see Perry perform.

3. Which entry gates can I use?

The Abu Dhabi GP app is the most reliable guide for the after-race concerts. It will show the correct gate for your ticket, as assignments can change each year. Signs and staff around Yas Marina Circuit and Etihad Park will also help to direct you to the correct entry point. Tickets must be presented in the Abu Dhabi GP app – printed copies and screenshots will not be accepted.

Metallica will perform at the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix. AFP

4. Do I need wristbands?

Golden Circle Upgrade holders must collect a wristband before heading to Etihad Park. Wristbands can be picked up during the day from any Ask Yas point around Yas Marina Circuit. General admission ticket holders do not require a wristband and can attend the concerts by scanning their ticket in the Abu Dhabi GP app.

5. Ride hailing and taxis

The main ride-hailing services and Abu Dhabi taxis have designated pick-up and drop-off points around Yas Island, with Yas Mall and Ferrari World among the busiest. Queues tend to be long after the concerts, so factor in waiting time when planning your exit. Fans who prefer to avoid the rush can stay in the Etihad Park area for food and refreshments before leaving, as the venue remains open after the show.

6. Bag rules and security checks

Bags must not exceed 30cm by 30cm by 15cm. Larger bags, backpacks, umbrellas, chairs, flares and drones are not permitted inside the venue and will need to be stored at the on-site item deposit area. Empty reusable water bottles are allowed and can be refilled at stations inside Etihad Park. Compact cameras and power banks are also permitted and all bags will be checked at the entrance.

Expect big crowds during the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix weekend. Victor Besa / The National

7. What to wear

Evening temperatures drop to the low 20°Cs and both the circuit and Etihad Park involve long walks, so comfortable footwear is essential and a light jacket may come in handy after sunset. Ear protection is also recommended, particularly for what will be a powerful show by Metallica, and that is available at merchandise outlets across Yas Marina Circuit.

8. Show times

While no official start times have been announced, after-race concerts at Etihad Park have typically begun at about 9pm in recent years. Arriving earlier helps avoid a last-minute rush. Many fans choose to arrive early and eat at the food trucks around the concourse. Previous years featured a wide variety of cuisines, including Italian, Thai, Mexican and Lebanese stalls, so you can expect plenty of options again this year.

9. Ticketing and re-entry

All entry is managed through the Abu Dhabi GP app. Re-entry to the circuit during the day is permitted by scanning the same ticket. According to standard Etihad Park policy, there is no re-entry to the concert once you have been scanned into the venue, so plan your evening accordingly.

