Post Malone dazzles fans in Saudi during Esports World Cup's kick-off concert

Post Malone kicked off the 2025 Esports World Cup in Riyadh on Thursday night, bringing some of his biggest pop, rap and country hits to the Saudi capital.

Opening the show at Kingdom Arena with Circles, Malone followed his 2019 hit with a track list of fan favourites. The crowd revelled in a mix tape of his biggest hits, singing along throughout.

Complementing Malone's near-perfect set list were special effects used on stage to bring each song to life.

During Sunflower, from the soundtrack of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Malone approached fans and even some of the VIPs in attendance. Later, he shared a moment with chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen, one of the Esports World Cup’s ambassadors.

With the crowd warmed up, it was time for a performance of Malone's 2018 hit song Rockstar, which got some of the loudest crowd appreciation of the night.

Despite being a short concert, it served its purpose in getting the people of Riyadh, as well as its visitors, ready and excited for the competition about to unfold.

Malone ended his set with a message of good luck to all the competitors at the tournament, and a wish for those attending to enjoy the event.

Entertainment at the opening ceremony

Malone's set was preceded with a lively performance of the tournament’s official song Til My Fingers Bleed by Dino from K-pop band Seventeen, featuring American rapper and singer Duckwrth, and Telle Smith of metal band The Word Alive.

Dino from K-pop band Seventeen performed the tournament's official song Til My Fingers Bleed. Photo: Esports World Cup

Before the artists took to the stage, fans flocked into the arena to enjoy various activations. Many watched as Saudi Arabia’s premier esports outfit, Team Falcon, competed in a tournament for the game Valorant. The game was projected on two large screens accompanied by live commentary.

Outside the venue, attendees enjoyed dishes from a selection of food trucks, which served up everything from burgers and fries to ice cream and bubble tea. A DJ also provided a soundtrack of remixed tunes.

The evening sidestepped many of the typical symbolic moves that signal the start of such a tournament. Instead, the opening ceremony focused on the musical performances.

Running until August 24 in Boulevard City, Riyadh, the tournament is the largest esports event in the world, in terms of games played and prize pool for winners. The 2025 tournament features a $70 million prize pool, the largest in esports history. It surpasses last year’s total of $62.5 million, showing the growth and ambition of the competition.

It will feature 25 tournaments across 24 titles, offering a mix of strategy, shooter, sports, fighting and mobile games. This year, organisers have also set up a fan festival for visitors to enjoy outside of the competition arenas. These areas will host miniature competitions, meet and greets with celebrities and influencers from the world of gaming, as well as a museum dedicated to the history of gaming.

Global state-owned investor ranking by size 1. United States 2. China 3. UAE 4. Japan 5 Norway 6. Canada 7. Singapore 8. Australia 9. Saudi Arabia 10. South Korea

A Prayer Before Dawn Director: Jean-Stephane Sauvaire Starring: Joe Cole, Somluck Kamsing, Panya Yimmumphai Three stars

ILT20%20UAE%20stars %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ELEADING%20RUN%20SCORERS%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3E1%20Nicholas%20Pooran%2C%20261%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E2%20Muhammad%20Waseem%20(UAE)%2C%20248%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3E3%20Chris%20Lynn%2C%20244%3Cbr%3E4%20Johnson%20Charles%2C%20232%3Cbr%3E5%20Kusal%20Perera%2C%20230%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBEST%20BOWLING%20AVERAGE%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3E(minimum%2010%20overs%20bowled)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E1%20Zuhaib%20Zubair%20(UAE)%2C%209%20wickets%20at%2012.44%3Cbr%3E2%20Mohammed%20Rohid%20(UAE)%2C%207%20at%2013.00%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3E3%20Fazalhaq%20Farooqi%2C%2017%20at%2013.05%3Cbr%3E4%20Waqar%20Salamkheil%2C%2010%20at%2014.08%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E5%20Aayan%20Khan%20(UAE)%2C%204%20at%2015.50%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3E6%20Wanindu%20Hasaranga%2C%2012%20at%2016.25%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E7%20Mohammed%20Jawadullah%20(UAE)%2C%2010%20at%2017.00%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MIDWAY Produced: Lionsgate Films, Shanghai Ryui Entertainment, Street Light Entertainment

Directed: Roland Emmerich

Cast: Ed Skrein, Woody Harrelson, Dennis Quaid, Aaron Eckhart, Luke Evans, Nick Jonas, Mandy Moore, Darren Criss

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

THE BIO Favourite holiday destination: Whenever I have any free time I always go back to see my family in Caltra, Galway, it’s the only place I can properly relax. Favourite film: The Way, starring Martin Sheen. It’s about the Camino de Santiago walk from France to Spain. Personal motto: If something’s meant for you it won’t pass you by.

England XI for second Test Rory Burns, Keaton Jennings, Ben Stokes, Joe Root (c), Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Ben Foakes (wk), Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Jack Leach, James Anderson

Normcore explained Something of a fashion anomaly, normcore is essentially a celebration of the unremarkable. The term was first popularised by an article in New York magazine in 2014 and has been dubbed “ugly”, “bland’ and "anti-style" by fashion writers. It’s hallmarks are comfort, a lack of pretentiousness and neutrality – it is a trend for those who would rather not stand out from the crowd. For the most part, the style is unisex, favouring loose silhouettes, thrift-shop threads, baseball caps and boyish trainers. It is important to note that normcore is not synonymous with cheapness or low quality; there are high-fashion brands, including Parisian label Vetements, that specialise in this style. Embraced by fashion-forward street-style stars around the globe, it’s uptake in the UAE has been relatively slow.

Age 26 Born May 17, 1991 Height 1.80 metres Birthplace Sydney, Australia Residence Eastbourne, England Plays Right-handed WTA titles 3 Prize money US$5,761,870 (Dh21,162,343.75) Wins / losses 312 / 181

How to donate Text the following numbers: 2289 - Dh10 6025 - Dh 20 2252 - Dh 50 2208 - Dh 100 6020 - Dh 200 *numbers work for both Etisalat and du

Results Stage seven 1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates, in 3:20:24 2. Adam Yates (GBR) Ineos Grenadiers, at 1s 3. Pello Bilbao (ESP) Bahrain-Victorious, at 5s General Classification 1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates, in 25:38:16 2. Adam Yates (GBR) Ineos Grenadiers, at 22s 3. Pello Bilbao (ESP) Bahrain-Victorious, at 48s

Usain Bolt's time for the 100m at major championships 2008 Beijing Olympics 9.69 seconds 2009 Berlin World Championships 9.58 2011 Daegu World Championships Disqualified 2012 London Olympics 9.63 2013 Moscow World Championships 9.77 2015 Beijing World Championships 9.79 2016 Rio Olympics 9.81 2017 London World Championships 9.95