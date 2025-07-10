Chairman of Saudi Esports Federation says more parents are encouraging careers in gaming

As Saudi Arabia continues to develop into a global gaming hub, more parents are supportive of their children pursuing careers in esports, says Saudi Esports Federation chairman, Prince Faisal bin Bandar.
Ahead of the Esports World Cup opening ceremony in Riyadh, Prince Faisal, who has also served as Vice President of the Global Esports Federation since 2021, spoke at a press conference not only about the future of the event, but also its broader impact on new generations.
“These champions became role models. They paved the way for the next wave of talent and proved this is a real profession,” he says, referencing the inaugural event that took place in the kingdom in 2024.
Since the founding of Saudi Esports Federation in 2018, attitudes have shifted as a result of better educating both players and the public that gaming can be more than just a hobby, he adds.
“The biggest step was inviting parents, friends and families to our events to watch their sons, daughters, brothers or sisters on the main stage, in front of cheering crowds, doing what they do best – something only one per cent of the world’s top gamers can do,” he adds.
As they embark on the second Esports World Cup in the capital, Prince Faisal tells The National about the lessons learnt from producing and hosting the first event. As a result, this year, there has been an improvement in the design of arenas where matches are held, enhanced production standards and even a rethinking of the placement of the servers.
“For example, the players were too cold while the servers were overheating,” Prince Faisal says.
Last year, the tournament became the largest competition for professional gamers globally. It was a massive success, as evident from the numbers it registered – 500 million individual viewers, 250 million hours watched and 2.6 million people live in attendance.
But its success didn't mean the team were complacent this time around: “One of the main things – and I always tell this to my team – is that after every tournament, they ask me, 'Are you happy?' And I always say that 'happy' is a difficult word for me,” he says.
“Happy would mean that everything we planned happened exactly the way we envisioned. That never happens.”
This year, the event has grown in several ways. The number of games played at the competition will increase from 22 to 24, and the tournament prize pool will rise from $60 million to $70 million.
Yet, the biggest addition this year is the fan festival. There, visitors can expect to compete in miniature tournaments, meet celebrities and influencers from the gaming world and enjoy a museum dedicated to the history of gaming.
“It will give something to casual gamers and non-gamers alike – a place where people could spend the whole day, not just come to watch a match and leave. We told game developers – don’t just bring your esport, bring a showcase of who you are. Let’s spotlight the entire experience, not just gameplay,” Prince Faisal says.
Although three games were added for 2025, Prince Faisal says that, while he is keen to keep an eye on games growing in popularity, he is aware that it's not a strategy they can lean on every year. “There are only so many games that can truly be considered esports,” he says. “Eventually, we’ll hit a saturation point where we simply can’t add more.”
The same rings true for the prize. Even with the highest prize pool in the world of esports, the prince says they will eventually hit a limit. He explains, “But that doesn’t mean we stop pushing forward. When we reach that ceiling, we shift our focus to production, the fan experience, the festival.
“Where we can’t grow in quantity, we grow in quality – making the experience better for fans, viewers and players every year.”
An avid gamer himself, Prince Faisal says he tries to play every game competing at the Esports World Cup.
“I wouldn’t say I’m good at all of them, but I play enough to understand them and have meaningful conversations with the players,” he says, before adding that having another reason to game is the “best part of my job”.
