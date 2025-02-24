A young population and stable internet connection in the region have helped to create a prime gaming market, industry leaders say. Victor Besa / The National
A young population and stable internet connection in the region have helped to create a prime gaming market, industry leaders say. Victor Besa / The National

Culture

Pop Culture

Esports investment in the Middle East is already bearing fruit, says Power League Gaming boss

A growing number of youngsters – and parents – now view video games as a viable career path

Faisal Al Zaabi
Faisal Al Zaabi

February 24, 2025