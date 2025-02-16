Creator Rasheed Abueideh also wants to show players what Palestine was like before it was destroyed by war. Photo: Rasheed Abueideh
Nakba video game raises more than $200,000

Dreams on a Pillow, led by a designer in the West Bank, aims to share history and the Palestinian cause with a global audience

Faisal Al Zaabi
February 16, 2025