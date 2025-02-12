Muhyedin Al Saadi, father of a Palestinian paramedic killed in an Israeli air strike in the eastern neighbourhood of Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank. Patricia Martinez for The National
Palestinian parents horrified by deadly start to 2025 for West Bank children

Israeli attacks claim young lives and leave families in shock and mourning

Thomas Helm
Jenin

February 12, 2025