Esports World Cup 2025: $70m prize pool, K-pop star Dino's anthem, and Post Malone's appearance

Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh is preparing to host the world’s biggest gaming tournament, the Esports World Cup, for the second time in a row. With more games and higher prize money, the event is set to reinforce Saudi Arabia’s growing role as an important player in international esports.

Running across seven weeks this summer, the event will not only showcase elite-level competitive gaming, but also deliver a festival-style experience for fans, content creators and industry professionals.

Here is everything you need to know about the contest and its key players.

Dates and venue

The Esports World Cup 2025 will take place from July 7 to August 24 in Boulevard City, Riyadh. The tournament will be held at the brand-new SEF Arena, a purpose-built venue spanning 34,000 square metres.

The complex has five halls, including a main arena with a capacity of 2,200 spectators. There are also dedicated areas for professional team training, along with multiple fan-focused spaces, cafes and content creator zones.

The size and scope of the venue marks a significant leap forward from last year and reflects Saudi Arabia’s aim to become a global hub for esports and gaming culture.

Post Malone to perform at opening ceremony

American musician Post Malone will headline the Esports World Cup's opening ceremony on July 10. The singer behind hits such as Circles, Rockstar, Congratulations and Sunflower, has recently turned to country music, scoring a major hit with Morgan Wallen called I Had Some Help.

Malone will return to the region on December 5 to perform as part of the F1 after-race concert series in Abu Dhabi.

Organisers have also announced several other artists who will perform during the tournament. These include Quavo, Metro Boomin, Don Diablo, Central Cee, R3hab and Black Eyed Peas. They'll be supported by regional musicians including Nileboi, Shaolin and Bayou.

Dino from Seventeen's official song

Grammy-nominated producer and electronic music artist Alesso has worked with Dino from the K-pop band Seventeen; American rapper and singer Duckwrth; and Telle Smith of metal band The Word Alive to produce the tournament's official song.

Titled Til My Fingers Bleed, the song is set to be performed live for the first time during the opening ceremony on July 10. It was written and produced by Alex Karlsson and T.Ma, known for their work with BTS, G.E.M. and ATEEZ, along with Jared Lee (Duckwrth), who wrote the track’s rap verse.

Record-breaking prize pool

The 2025 Esports World Cup will have a $70 million prize pool. Anadolu

The 2025 tournament features a $70 million prize pool, the largest in esports history. It surpasses last year’s total of $62.5 million, showing the growth and ambition of the competition.

The prize money is divided across multiple streams: $27 million is reserved for the Club Championship, with the top club receiving $7 million. A further $38 million will be distributed across 25 different game tournaments, while $450,000 is set aside for MVP awards, recognising individual performances. About $5 million will go towards qualifier tournaments leading up to the main event.

Global ambassador Cristiano Ronaldo

Esports World Cup ambassador Cristiano Ronaldo will help draw more fans to the event. Photo: EWC

The tournament has appointed Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo as the official global ambassador for 2025. The EWC Foundation has also announced several major partnerships, including a long-term agreement with Riot Games, covering League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics and Valorant until at least 2027. Meanwhile, Chess.com has been named as the official platform for the chess component of the tournament.

Saudi Arabia will also host the first-ever Olympic Esports Games, an initiative supported by the International Olympic Committee.

Expanded game line-up

The 2025 Esports World Cup will feature 25 tournaments across 24 titles, offering a mix of strategy, shooter, sports, fighting and mobile games.

Additions this year include: Chess, in a 10-minute blitz format, with grandmasters such as Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura expected to appear; Valorant and Crossfire, both added after the signing of a multiyear deal with Riot Games; and Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, marking a return for SNK’s classic fighting franchise.

Returning favourites include: Dota 2, League of Legends, Counter-Strike 2, Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops 6, EA Sports FC 25, Street Fighter 6, PUBG Mobile, Battlegrounds Mobile India, Apex Legends, StarCraft II, Rocket League, Tekken 8, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege.

The selection covers both competitive popularity and global appeal, making it an international event for players and spectators alike.

Club Championship

At the heart of the event is the Club Championship, a format designed to encourage cross-game performance and consistent success. About 200 clubs and 2,000 players from more than 100 countries are expected to take part.

To win the Club Championship, a team must win at least one tournament and finish in the top eight in at least two additional events. This system rewards both dominance and versatility, encouraging clubs to build squads across multiple games.

Last year, Team Falcons, based in Saudi Arabia, won the Club Championship, with Team Liquid from the Netherlands and Team BDS from Switzerland finishing second and third respectively. With a more substantial pool of teams this year, the race for the Club Championship title is expected to garner international attention from esports fans.

Fan experience and industry summit

Visitors to Esports World Cup will have plenty of activities to partake in. Photo: Anadolu

The Esports World Cup will also host a number of events for visitors and fans to enjoy alongside sitting in on the action.

Visitors can look forward to cosplay contests, fan meetups, livestreams, creator booths, gaming challenges, community events, live performances and merchandise zones.

Towards the end of the tournament, the New Global Sport Conference will be held on August 23 and 24, inviting industry leaders from across gaming, technology, media and sport to participate in networking opportunities.

The chief executives of Sony, Activision, Sega, Bandai Namco, Disney and the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics have confirmed they will be attending the conference. Organisers have also revealed that the conference's theme this year is “The Next Game – Building the Future of Gaming, Esports, and Sports".

Ticket prices

Tickets are on sale with options including daily passes, multi-week access and VIP hospitality packages. Prices start at 999 Saudi riyals ($266) for weekly passes. Organisers said prices for daily passes will be revealed closer to the start of the event.

