Tearful Cristiano Ronaldo revels in Portugal's Nations League triumph

There were tears again. But this time, they were of joy, not heartbreak. At 40 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo – the eternal talisman of Portuguese football – knelt on the turf, overwhelmed, as Portugal lifted another international trophy on Sunday night. The Uefa Nations League was theirs. And with it, more records, more legacy, and one more moment in a career already bursting with them.

It was Ronaldo’s 138th goal in a Portugal shirt in 221 appearances that sent Sunday's final against Spain to extra time. He latched onto a deflected Nuno Mendes cross in the 61st minute and buried it, sending the Portuguese crowd into raptures.

It was the kind of moment that has defined Ronaldo’s career – clinical, theatrical, inevitable.

Spain had led twice-through Martin Zubimendi and then Mikel Oyarzabal – but Portugal never folded. Mendes had struck once to cancel the opener, and when Ronaldo levelled again, it was left to the penalty shoot-out. He didn’t take one-having already exited to a standing ovation in the 88th minute – but he didn’t need to. His teammates converted all five penalties. Portugal triumphed 5-3.

“I have many titles with my clubs, but nothing is better than winning for Portugal,” he said afterwards, voice cracking. “These are tears. It’s mission accomplished and so much love.”

Ronaldo admitted he entered the match carrying an injury, one he had felt for some time. But the five-time Ballon d'Or said there was any danger of him not playing.

“For the national team, if I had to break my leg, I would have broken it,” he said. “I have lived in many countries, I have played for many clubs, but when it’s about Portugal, it is always a special feeling."

Ronaldo was met by a deafening roar as he emerged from the tunnel for his pre-match warm-up. Fans pointed phones, wore shirts bearing his name, and clung to every movement as if it might be the last.

His future at club looks uncertain, with his contract at Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr ending this month and speculation swirling about his next move. The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus star has also ruled out a Club World Cup cameo, despite, he says, fielding offers from participating clubs.

And though he won't beat father time, it seems highly unlikely, with another World Cup on the horizon next year in North America, that the Portuguese great will hang up his boots. His worth to the national team coach Roberto Martinez has borne out this past week, with Ronaldo scoring the winning goal against Germany in the semi-finals and equalising against Spain to take the game to penalties.

"A captain with the type of experience he has is essential, to show the necessary values and personality," said Martinez.

"Spain was ahead on the scoreboard twice, but the captain has a lot of experience and we used his experience to show we are ready to win."

Nuno Mendes, who scored Portugal's first, set up Ronaldo's goal and converted a penalty in the shoot-out, praised the veteran's impact.

"He deserves everything. He helps us a lot on the pitch and off it," Mendes said.

"He's got a winner mentality. He's a role model. We're happy we've got him."

On Sunday, Portugal lifted a trophy. But more than that, they witnessed a legend doing what he does best.

Infiniti QX80 specs Engine: twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 Power: 450hp Torque: 700Nm Price: From Dh450,000, Autograph model from Dh510,000 Available: Now

Analysis Maros Sefcovic is juggling multiple international trade agreement files, but his message was clear when he spoke to The National on Wednesday. The EU-UAE bilateral trade deal will be finalised soon, he said. It is in everyone’s interests to do so. Both sides want to move quickly and are in alignment. He said the UAE is a very important partner for the EU. It’s full speed ahead - and with some lofty ambitions - on the road to a free trade agreement. We also talked about US-EU tariffs. He answered that both sides need to talk more and more often, but he is prepared to defend Europe's position and said diplomacy should be a guiding principle through the current moment.

MATCH INFO Crawley Town 3 (Tsaroulla 50', Nadesan 53', Tunnicliffe 70') Leeds United 0

This is an info box info goes here

and here

and here

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Mamo Year it started: 2019 Founders: Imad Gharazeddine, Asim Janjua Based: Dubai, UAE Number of employees: 28 Sector: Financial services Investment: $9.5m Funding stage: Pre-Series A Investors: Global Ventures, GFC, 4DX Ventures, AlRajhi Partners, Olive Tree Capital, and prominent Silicon Valley investors.

What is Folia? Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal's new plant-based menu will launch at Four Seasons hotels in Dubai this November. A desire to cater to people looking for clean, healthy meals beyond green salad is what inspired Prince Khaled and American celebrity chef Matthew Kenney to create Folia. The word means "from the leaves" in Latin, and the exclusive menu offers fine plant-based cuisine across Four Seasons properties in Los Angeles, Bahrain and, soon, Dubai. Kenney specialises in vegan cuisine and is the founder of Plant Food Wine and 20 other restaurants worldwide. "I’ve always appreciated Matthew’s work," says the Saudi royal. "He has a singular culinary talent and his approach to plant-based dining is prescient and unrivalled. I was a fan of his long before we established our professional relationship." Folia first launched at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in July 2018. It is available at the poolside Cabana Restaurant and for in-room dining across the property, as well as in its private event space. The food is vibrant and colourful, full of fresh dishes such as the hearts of palm ceviche with California fruit, vegetables and edible flowers; green hearb tacos filled with roasted squash and king oyster barbacoa; and a savoury coconut cream pie with macadamia crust. In March 2019, the Folia menu reached Gulf shores, as it was introduced at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, where it is served at the Bay View Lounge. Next, on Tuesday, November 1 – also known as World Vegan Day – it will come to the UAE, to the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach and the Four Seasons DIFC, both properties Prince Khaled has spent "considerable time at and love". There are also plans to take Folia to several more locations throughout the Middle East and Europe. While health-conscious diners will be attracted to the concept, Prince Khaled is careful to stress Folia is "not meant for a specific subset of customers. It is meant for everyone who wants a culinary experience without the negative impact that eating out so often comes with."

The specs AT4 Ultimate, as tested Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Price: From Dh330,800 (Elevation: Dh236,400; AT4: Dh286,800; Denali: Dh345,800) On sale: Now

Aldar Properties Abu Dhabi T10 *November 15 to November 24 *Venue: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi *Tickets: Start at Dh10, from ttensports.com *TV: Ten Sports *Streaming: Jio Live *2017 winners: Kerala Kings *2018 winners: Northern Warriors