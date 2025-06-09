Tearful Cristiano Ronaldo revels in Portugal's Nations League triumph

There were tears again. But this time, they were of joy, not heartbreak. At 40 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo – the eternal talisman of Portuguese football – knelt on the turf, overwhelmed, as Portugal lifted another international trophy on Sunday night. The Uefa Nations League was theirs. And with it, more records, more legacy, and one more moment in a career already bursting with them.
It was Ronaldo’s 138th goal in a Portugal shirt in 221 appearances that sent Sunday's final against Spain to extra time. He latched onto a deflected Nuno Mendes cross in the 61st minute and buried it, sending the Portuguese crowd into raptures.
It was the kind of moment that has defined Ronaldo’s career – clinical, theatrical, inevitable.
Spain had led twice-through Martin Zubimendi and then Mikel Oyarzabal – but Portugal never folded. Mendes had struck once to cancel the opener, and when Ronaldo levelled again, it was left to the penalty shoot-out. He didn’t take one-having already exited to a standing ovation in the 88th minute – but he didn’t need to. His teammates converted all five penalties. Portugal triumphed 5-3.
“I have many titles with my clubs, but nothing is better than winning for Portugal,” he said afterwards, voice cracking. “These are tears. It’s mission accomplished and so much love.”
Ronaldo admitted he entered the match carrying an injury, one he had felt for some time. But the five-time Ballon d'Or said there was any danger of him not playing.
“For the national team, if I had to break my leg, I would have broken it,” he said. “I have lived in many countries, I have played for many clubs, but when it’s about Portugal, it is always a special feeling."
Ronaldo was met by a deafening roar as he emerged from the tunnel for his pre-match warm-up. Fans pointed phones, wore shirts bearing his name, and clung to every movement as if it might be the last.
His future at club looks uncertain, with his contract at Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr ending this month and speculation swirling about his next move. The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus star has also ruled out a Club World Cup cameo, despite, he says, fielding offers from participating clubs.
And though he won't beat father time, it seems highly unlikely, with another World Cup on the horizon next year in North America, that the Portuguese great will hang up his boots. His worth to the national team coach Roberto Martinez has borne out this past week, with Ronaldo scoring the winning goal against Germany in the semi-finals and equalising against Spain to take the game to penalties.
"A captain with the type of experience he has is essential, to show the necessary values and personality," said Martinez.
"Spain was ahead on the scoreboard twice, but the captain has a lot of experience and we used his experience to show we are ready to win."
Nuno Mendes, who scored Portugal's first, set up Ronaldo's goal and converted a penalty in the shoot-out, praised the veteran's impact.
"He deserves everything. He helps us a lot on the pitch and off it," Mendes said.
"He's got a winner mentality. He's a role model. We're happy we've got him."
On Sunday, Portugal lifted a trophy. But more than that, they witnessed a legend doing what he does best.
Analysis
Maros Sefcovic is juggling multiple international trade agreement files, but his message was clear when he spoke to The National on Wednesday.
The EU-UAE bilateral trade deal will be finalised soon, he said. It is in everyone’s interests to do so. Both sides want to move quickly and are in alignment. He said the UAE is a very important partner for the EU. It’s full speed ahead - and with some lofty ambitions - on the road to a free trade agreement.
We also talked about US-EU tariffs. He answered that both sides need to talk more and more often, but he is prepared to defend Europe's position and said diplomacy should be a guiding principle through the current moment.
