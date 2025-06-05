Cristiano Ronaldo scores Portugal's winning goal against Germany to progress to the Nations League final. Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo scores Portugal's winning goal against Germany to progress to the Nations League final. Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo scores Portugal's winning goal against Germany to progress to the Nations League final. Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo scores Portugal's winning goal against Germany to progress to the Nations League final. Getty Images

Sport

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo's 'hunger' fuels Portugal's charge into Nations League final

Veteran forward puts uncertain club future aside to score winner against Germany - his 137th international goal

Steve Luckings
Steve Luckings

June 05, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Cristiano Ronaldo’s remarkable appetite for success showed no signs of waning on Wednesday night as the 40-year-old forward fired Portugal into the Uefa Nations League final with a decisive goal in a 2-1 victory over Germany.

The Al Nassr striker, whose future at club level remains the subject of intense speculation, proved once again why he remains central to Portugal’s ambitions, slotting home the winner in the 68th minute – his 137th goal in 220 international appearances.

Midfielder Bernardo Silva, long-time teammate and admirer, was effusive in his praise for the veteran forward after the match.

“It’s his ambition to keep going,” Silva said. “It’s never easy – I don’t know how old he is, I think he’s like 40 – to still be hungry to go every day. He’s been doing this for more than 20 years. It’s tough, but he’s here with us and we’re happy he scored again.”

Ronaldo’s goal, a simple finish from a Nuno Mendes cut-back, came after Portugal had equalised through Francisco Conceicao, cancelling out an earlier strike from Germany’s Florian Wirtz. The win was all the more significant as it marked Ronaldo’s first victory over Germany, ending a run of five consecutive defeats and handing Portugal their first win against Die Mannschaft since 2000.

For Conceicao, the win carried extra significance, as his father Sergio scored a hat-trick the last time Portugal beat Germany – at the European Championship in 2000.

Despite off-field uncertainty – with his contract at Al Nassr expiring this month and talk of a potential switch to Al Hilal to feature in this summer’s Club World Cup – Ronaldo’s focus remained razor-sharp in Leipzig.

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez highlighted that relentless mentality as the defining factor in Ronaldo’s continued impact at the highest level.

“It’s difficult to put into words,” Martinez said. “He takes each day as an opportunity to get better. As a human, when you have success, you wake up and you have less hunger. But not Cristiano.”

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann also tipped his hat to the Portuguese veteran, attributing Ronaldo’s longevity to his meticulous approach to physical and mental conditioning.

“He is investing everything in his body – from sleep to nutrition, to the intensity of his training – so that everything doesn’t hurt as much as it should at 40,” Nagelsmann said.

Portugal will now meet the Netherlands in Sunday’s final, with Ronaldo once again set to lead the line – driven, as ever, by the hunger that has defined his storied career.

The White Lotus: Season three

Creator: Mike White

Starring: Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Natasha Rothwell

Rating: 4.5/5

On Women's Day
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Full Party in the Park line-up

2pm – Andreah

3pm – Supernovas

4.30pm – The Boxtones

5.30pm – Lighthouse Family

7pm – Step On DJs

8pm – Richard Ashcroft

9.30pm – Chris Wright

10pm – Fatboy Slim

11pm – Hollaphonic

 

While you're here
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
The five pillars of Islam
While you're here
While you're here
MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW

Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman

Director: Jesse Armstrong

Rating: 3.5/5

How to apply for a drone permit
  • Individuals must register on UAE Drone app or website using their UAE Pass
  • Add all their personal details, including name, nationality, passport number, Emiratis ID, email and phone number
  • Upload the training certificate from a centre accredited by the GCAA
  • Submit their request
What are the regulations?
  • Fly it within visual line of sight
  • Never over populated areas
  • Ensure maximum flying height of 400 feet (122 metres) above ground level is not crossed
  • Users must avoid flying over restricted areas listed on the UAE Drone app
  • Only fly the drone during the day, and never at night
  • Should have a live feed of the drone flight
  • Drones must weigh 5 kg or less
Oppenheimer
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EChristopher%20Nolan%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ECillian%20Murphy%2C%20Emily%20Blunt%2C%20Robert%20Downey%20Jr%2C%20Florence%20Pugh%2C%20Matt%20Damon%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E5%2F5%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Most sought after workplace benefits in the UAE
  • Flexible work arrangements
  • Pension support
  • Mental well-being assistance
  • Insurance coverage for optical, dental, alternative medicine, cancer screening
  • Financial well-being incentives 
Company profile

Date started: 2015

Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki

Based: Dubai

Sector: Online grocery delivery

Staff: 200

Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

While you're here

Get Out

Director: Jordan Peele

Stars: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford

Four stars

Analysis

Maros Sefcovic is juggling multiple international trade agreement files, but his message was clear when he spoke to The National on Wednesday.

The EU-UAE bilateral trade deal will be finalised soon, he said. It is in everyone’s interests to do so. Both sides want to move quickly and are in alignment. He said the UAE is a very important partner for the EU. It’s full speed ahead - and with some lofty ambitions - on the road to a free trade agreement. 

We also talked about US-EU tariffs. He answered that both sides need to talk more and more often, but he is prepared to defend Europe's position and said diplomacy should be a guiding principle through the current moment. 

 

While you're here
RESULT

Argentina 0 Croatia 3
Croatia: Rebic (53'), Modric (80'), Rakitic (90' 1)

Kareem Shaheen on Canada
Profile of RentSher

Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE

Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi

Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE

Sector: Online rental marketplace

Size: 40 employees

Investment: $2 million

Kareem Shaheen on Canada
Four tips to secure IoT networks

Mohammed Abukhater, vice president at FireEye in the Middle East, said:

- Keep device software up-to-date. Most come with basic operating system, so users should ensure that they always have the latest version

- Besides a strong password, use two-step authentication. There should be a second log-in step like adding a code sent to your mobile number

- Usually smart devices come with many unnecessary features. Users should lock those features that are not required or used frequently

- Always create a different guest network for visitors

Sholto Byrnes on Myanmar politics

COMPANY PROFILE

Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar

Based: Dubai, UAE

Founded: 2014

Number of employees: 36

Sector: Logistics

Raised: $2.5 million

Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

While you're here...
Masters%20of%20the%20Air
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirectors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Cary%20Joji%20Fukunaga%2C%20Dee%20Rees%2C%20Anna%20Boden%2C%20Ryan%20Fleck%2C%20Tim%20Van%20Patten%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Austin%20Butler%2C%20Callum%20Turner%2C%20Anthony%20Boyle%2C%20Barry%20Keoghan%2C%20Sawyer%20Spielberg%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Captain Marvel

Director: Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck

Starring: Brie Larson, Samuel L Jackson, Jude Law,  Ben Mendelsohn

4/5 stars

While you're here
While you're here
Honeymoonish
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Elie%20El%20Samaan%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENour%20Al%20Ghandour%2C%20Mahmoud%20Boushahri%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Tour de France

When: July 7-29

UAE Team Emirates:
Dan Martin, Alexander Kristoff, Darwin Atapuma, Marco Marcato, Kristijan Durasek, Oliviero Troia, Roberto Ferrari and Rory Sutherland

Our legal advisor

Ahmad El Sayed is Senior Associate at Charles Russell Speechlys, a law firm headquartered in London with offices in the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Hong Kong.

Experience: Commercial litigator who has assisted clients with overseas judgments before UAE courts. His specialties are cases related to banking, real estate, shareholder disputes, company liquidations and criminal matters as well as employment related litigation. 

Education: Sagesse University, Beirut, Lebanon, in 2005.

EA Sports FC 25
Updated: June 05, 2025, 4:45 AM`
Cristiano Ronaldo
Read next...
Cristiano Ronaldo finished as top scorer in the Saudi Pro League with 25 goals. AFP

Al Nassr keen to secure Ronaldo's future amid interest from other clubs

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo might have played his final game for the club. Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo nears Al Nassr exit: 'This chapter is over'

Cristiano Ronaldo's 'hunger' fuels Portugal's charge into Nations League final

Rami Hamadi has Palestine's World Cup destiny in his hands

Olaroiu calls on UAE players to make World Cup dreams come true

Simone Inzaghi leaves Inter Milan - what can Al Hilal expect if he takes charge?

Dubai's Salik announces road toll rates for Eid Al Adha

Cartoon for June 5, 2025

Saudi Arabia launches world's largest cooling system as pilgrims gather for Hajj

Hajj by horseback: Modern-day caravan makes seven-month pilgrimage from Andalusia to Makkah

Saudi forces hold action-packed exercise ahead of Hajj

Saudi forces hold action-packed exercise ahead of Hajj

Pakistani teenage TikTok influencer Sana Yousaf shot dead in her home

Pakistani teenage TikTok influencer Sana Yousaf shot dead in her home

UK Prime Minister says situation in Gaza 'intolerable'

UK Prime Minister says situation in Gaza 'intolerable'

Air raid sirens blare out across Israel as missiles are fired from Yemen and Syria

Air raid sirens blare out across Israel as missiles are fired from Yemen and Syria