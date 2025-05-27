Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo might have played his final game for the club. Reuters
Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo might have played his final game for the club. Reuters
Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo might have played his final game for the club. Reuters
Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo might have played his final game for the club. Reuters

Sport

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo nears Al Nassr exit: 'This chapter is over'

Portugal star scores in 3-2 defeat at Al Fateh on Saudi Pro League's final day before cryptic social media post

The National

May 27, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Cristiano Ronaldo indicated on Monday that he could leave Al Nassr after declaring that a “chapter is over” hours after the Saudi Pro League finished.

The 40-year-old Portuguese forward joined Al Nassr in 2022 after his contract at Manchester United was terminated, and his contract with the Saudi club ends this summer.

Ronaldo, who had previously claimed he was happy to finish his career in Saudi Arabia, has been locked in negotiations with Nassr with the expectation that he would stay.

But, after the club ended another disappointing season with a 3-2 defeat at Al Fateh, the veteran striker posted on social media: “This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all.”

Ronaldo scored his 25th league goal of the season in Monday's defeat to wrap up the SPL's Golden Boot, but with the team limping home in third place, they have missed out on qualification for next season's AFC Champions League Elite.

Last month they suffered a shock defeat to Japan's Kawasaki Frontale in the semi-finals of this year's continental competition.

A special transfer window runs from June 1-10 to allow the 32 clubs involved in the Fifa Club World Cup to sign players.

Al Nassr will not be at the tournament, unlike fellow SPL side Al Hilal.

But Fifa president Gianni Infantino claimed last week that there were teams interested in signing Ronaldo for the tournament.

During an interview with YouTuber and streamer IShowSpeed, Infantino said: “And Ronaldo might play for one of the teams as well at the Club World Cup. There are discussions with some clubs, so if any club is watching and is interested in hiring Ronaldo for the Club World Cup … who knows, who knows.”

Al Ittihad hold title party, Hilal claim second

A little jeopardy had been injected into the final round of SPL fixtures on Monday when Al Nassr won an appeal against Al Orobah for fielding an ineligible player during a 2-1 loss in March.

Al Nassr were awarded the win, which effectively relegated Al Orobah and moved Nassr into third, two points behind Al Hilal, meaning they travelled to Al Fateh in hope of snatching an ACL Elite spot.

That all fell flat, though, as Nassr twice threw away the lead. Ronaldo and Sadio Mane were both on target but Mourad Batna's 81st-minute equaliser and Matheus Machado's 96th-minute winner ensured Fateh finished the season with a win.

By that point, Nassr were probably aware that Al Hilal were cruising to a 2-0 victory over Al Qadsiah - and with it second spot in the table. Aleksandar Mitrovic's first-half penalty and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's strike finished the job for the manager-less Riyadh giants.

Eight points clear of Hilal were champions Al Ittihad, who finally got their hands on the trophy after their closing 1-0 win over Damac.

Steven Bergwijn scored the only goal for Laurent Blanc's champions before the festivities started in Jeddah.

Saudi Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal presented the silverware to captain Karim Benzema.

Earlier, club legend Ahmed Jamil carried the trophy onto the pitch in front of a packed stadium. It was Ittihad's 14th title and third in the Saudi Pro League era.

At the other end of the table, Al Okhdood staved off relegation with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Al Khaleej, with Al Wehda tumbling into the second tier after a 2-1 loss at Ettifaq.

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
MATCH INFO

Europa League semi-final, second leg
Atletico Madrid (1) v Arsenal (1)
Where: Wanda Metropolitano
When: Thursday, kick-off 10.45pm
Live: On BeIN Sports HD

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week
Plastic tipping points
While you're here
WOMAN AND CHILD

Director: Saeed Roustaee

Starring: Parinaz Izadyar, Payman Maadi

Rating: 4/5

Tomorrow 2021
More on animal trafficking
It Was Just an Accident

Director: Jafar Panahi

Stars: Vahid Mobasseri, Mariam Afshari, Ebrahim Azizi, Hadis Pakbaten, Majid Panahi, Mohamad Ali Elyasmehr

Rating: 4/5

The specs

Engine: 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12

Transmission: eight-speed automatic

Power: 715bhp

Torque: 900Nm

Price: Dh1,289,376

On sale: now

BMW M5 specs

Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor

Power: 727hp

Torque: 1,000Nm

Transmission: 8-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km

On sale: Now

Price: From Dh650,000

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies?

Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property.

They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them.

“It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn’t any need to take such risks,” Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says.

He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

Updated: May 27, 2025, 6:18 AM`
Cristiano RonaldoSaudi Pro League 24/25Al Nassr FC
Read next...
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates with the Premier League trophy. PA

Saudi Pro League move was 'serious' before renewing Liverpool stay, says Salah

Cristiano Ronaldo nears Al Nassr exit: 'This chapter is over'

Newcastle 2024/25 season review and player ratings: Isak 9, Tonali 8, Wilson 3

Alonso 'back home' and ready to launch new era at Real Madrid

Premier League team of the season: Salah leads quartet of Liverpool stars

Cartoon for May 27, 2025

As Sweihan swelters, what is causing the record high temperatures in the UAE?

Eid Al Adha 2025 expected on June 6 with calls for moon sighting today

UAE breaks May heat record again

Macron caught off-guard as wife shoves him in face

Macron caught off-guard as wife shoves him in face

Trump blasts Putin over Ukraine bombings

Trump blasts Putin over Ukraine bombings

Israeli air strike on Gaza school kills 40

Israeli air strike on Gaza school kills 40

Europe rises for Gaza: Protests demand action against Israeli aggression

Europe rises for Gaza: Protests demand action against Israeli aggression