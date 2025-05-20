Abu Dhabi Grand Prix concerts: Post Malone to perform on second night

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/abu-dhabi-gp-concerts-post-malone-brings-his-southern-charm-to-uae-1.794914" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/abu-dhabi-gp-concerts-post-malone-brings-his-southern-charm-to-uae-1.794914">Post Malone</a> will perform at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi-grand-prix/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi-grand-prix/">2025 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix</a>, organisers have announced. The <i>Rockstar </i>rapper will take the stage on Friday, December 5, the second night of the annual after-race concerts. Malone is the final headliner to be announced for the four-night performance series. <i>Beautiful Things </i>singer <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2025/04/17/benson-boone-concert-2025-f1-abu-dhabi-grand-prix/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2025/04/17/benson-boone-concert-2025-f1-abu-dhabi-grand-prix/">Benson Boone</a> is slated as the opening act of the series on Thursday, December 4. Heavy metal all-stars <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2025/04/22/metallica-abu-dhabi-f1-grand-prix-concert/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2025/04/22/metallica-abu-dhabi-f1-grand-prix-concert/">Metallica</a> are set to perform on Saturday, December 6, while pop star <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2025/04/08/katy-perry-concert-2025-abu-dhabi-f1-grand-prix/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2025/04/08/katy-perry-concert-2025-abu-dhabi-f1-grand-prix/">Katy Perry</a> will take the race-day slot on Sunday, December 7. Access to each show is exclusive to those who have Abu Dhabi Grand Prix tickets, which are now <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2025/02/19/tickets-for-2025-abu-dhabi-f1-grand-prix-go-on-sale/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2025/02/19/tickets-for-2025-abu-dhabi-f1-grand-prix-go-on-sale/">available online</a>. Malone is no stranger to Abu Dhabi. The rapper marked his maiden Middle East performance at the 2018 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. He returned to the UAE capital in 2022, taking the stage at the Etihad Park. <i>The National</i>'s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2022/12/04/post-malone-returns-to-abu-dhabi-with-another-hit-filled-show/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2022/12/04/post-malone-returns-to-abu-dhabi-with-another-hit-filled-show/">Saeed Saeed</a> reviewed the performance, writing that Malone received a “rapturous reception in Abu Dhabi” and was “feeling the love in the Gulf”. “Abu Dhabi was treated to a strong selection from his album <i>Twelve Carat Toothache, </i>including the summery vibes <i>I Like You (A Happier Song) </i>and the dark synth-pop of <i>One Right Now,” </i>Saeed wrote. “Other hits heard for the first time in Abu Dhabi include the tender <i>Sunflower</i>, the US chart-topping track from the soundtrack to 2018 animated film <i>Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse</i>, and the bouncy hip-hop of <i>Wow. </i>which opened the concert.” Since his last visit, Malone has released his fifth and sixth studio albums, <i>Austin </i>and <i>F-1 Trillion, </i>and is expected to incorporate several of his newer singles, including <i>Chemical </i>and <i>I Had Some Help </i>into his set list. The grand prix after-race concerts have attracted numerous major names from the rock world in recent years, including <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/12/08/muse-caps-off-abu-dhabi-f1-after-race-concerts-with-blazing-rock-show/" target="_blank" rel="">Muse</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2023/11/26/foo-fighters-rock-the-2023-abu-dhabi-f1-grand-prix/" target="_blank" rel="">Foo Fighters</a>. The 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix brought in more than 190,000 fans over four days at Yas Marina Circuit.