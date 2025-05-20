Post Malone performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April. REUTERS
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix concerts: Post Malone to perform on second night

Rockstar rapper joins Benson Boone, Katy Perry and Metallica for after-race concert series

Saeed Saeed
May 20, 2025