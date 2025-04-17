Benson Boone set to open Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 race-day concert series

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/11/08/beyonce-leads-grammy-nominations-with-cowboy-carter-tipped-for-album-of-year/" target="_blank">Benson Boone </a>will open the four-day <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/12/07/eminem-is-up-to-speed-on-third-night-of-abu-dhabi-f1-concerts/" target="_blank">after-race </a><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/12/04/eminem-f1-concert-mother-death/" target="_blank">concert series </a>as part of Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 . The rising American pop star, 22, will perform at Etihad Park on December 4 to kick off the annual series of shows that will culminate with a performance by<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2025/04/08/katy-perry-concert-2025-abu-dhabi-f1-grand-prix/" target="_blank"> Katy Perry</a> on December 7. Access to each show is exclusive only to those who have tickets to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/03/14/f1-drive-to-survive-netflix-james-gay-rees/" target="_blank">F1 </a>Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2025/02/19/tickets-for-2025-abu-dhabi-f1-grand-prix-go-on-sale/" target="_blank">now available </a>online. The acts for Friday and Saturday will be announced soon. The occasion marks the UAE debut of Boone, who shot to fame over the past year, with his hit songs <i>Beautiful Things</i> and <i>In The Stars </i>totalling more than three billion streams combined on Spotify. His backflips and Freddie Mercury-like stage presence at both the Grammys and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2025/04/14/clairo-green-day-bernie-sanders-palestine-coachella/" target="_blank">Coachella </a>have also garnered viral attention. Boone opened for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/pop-culture/2024/09/11/taylor-swift-kamala-harris-endorsement/" target="_blank">Taylor Swift</a>’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/01/17/taylor-swift-eras-tour-europe/" target="_blank">record-setting </a><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2023/11/05/taylor-swift-the-eras-tour-film-review/" target="_blank">Eras Tour</a> in 2024, in addition to his own ongoing Fireworks & Rollerblades World Tour in support of his debut album. <i>American Heart</i>, his sophomore effort, which the artist has said has “a little more of a retro vibe”, is set to be released on June 20. “It all started with me believing in the song <i>Beautiful Things</i>. Now, I have a whole album just about ready to go – and I’ve never believed so much in a body of work,” Boone told <i>Rolling Stone</i>. Boone’s live shows this year have reflected his current retro aesthetic. At <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2025/04/12/from-mohamed-ramadan-to-elyanna-the-rise-of-arab-artists-at-coachella/" target="_blank">Coachella </a>on Friday, Boone was joined by Queen guitarist Brian May to cover <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/rami-malek-on-the-challenges-of-playing-legendary-queen-frontman-freddie-mercury-1.788773" target="_blank"><i>Bohemian Rhapsody</i></a>. “[That was] me trying to get the crowd at Coachella to understand what an absolute legend Brian May is and the cultural impact he has on music and the world,” Boone captioned his post about the event on TikTok. The opening night of the F1 concert series in Abu Dhabi is often supported by up-and-coming performers such as Boone, with last year’s event headlined by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/12/05/teddy-swims-and-peggy-gou-fire-up-first-night-of-abu-dhabi-f1-concerts/" target="_blank">Teddy Swims and Peggy Gou</a>.