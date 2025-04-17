The Abu Dhabi performance will mark Benson Boone's UAE debut. AFP
The Abu Dhabi performance will mark Benson Boone's UAE debut. AFP

Culture

Music & On-stage

Benson Boone set to open Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 race-day concert series

The Beautiful Things singer will bring his high-energy retro style to F1 weekend

William Mullally
William Mullally

April 17, 2025