Egypt's Mohamed Ramadan will perform at this year's Coachella music festival in the US. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Egypt's Mohamed Ramadan will perform at this year's Coachella music festival in the US. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Culture

Music & On-stage

From Mohamed Ramadan to Elyanna: the rise of Arab artists at Coachella

The Arab presence at the influential music festival has steadily grown over the years.

Saeed Saeed
Saeed Saeed

April 12, 2025