Mohamed Ramadan will perform across two weekends at next year's Coachella festival. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Mohamed Ramadan is performing at Coachella, but he's doing it on his own terms

Egyptian pop-star and actor always wanted to make a name for himself in the region before turning his attention to the West

Saeed Saeed
November 21, 2024

