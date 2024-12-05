Teddy Swims performs at the opening night of the F1 concert series at Etihad Park in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on Thursday. All Photos: Victor Besa / The National

Teddy Swims and Peggy Gou fire up first night of Abu Dhabi F1 concerts

The two performed back-to-back sets at Etihad Park

Saeed Saeed
December 05, 2024