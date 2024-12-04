Ed Sheeran will play a full concert set at Off Limits. Getty Images
Ed Sheeran to headline Abu Dhabi's new Off Limits festival in April

The British star will lead a bill of more than 20 artists

Saeed Saeed
December 04, 2024

