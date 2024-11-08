Singer-songwriter Beyonce accepts the award for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for Renaissance during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in 2023. AFP
Singer-songwriter Beyonce accepts the award for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for Renaissance during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in 2023. AFP

Culture

Music & On-stage

Beyonce leads Grammy nominations, with Cowboy Carter tipped for album of year

Behind Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone tied with seven nominations each

Reuters

November 08, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit