Tom Cruise again plays Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. Photo: Paramount Pictures

Mission: Impossible ranked from worst to best – how does Final Reckoning stack up?

The highs and lows of Tom Cruise's pre-eminent globetrotting action franchise

William Mullally

May 14, 2025