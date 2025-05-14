Tom Cruise plays Ethan Hunt for the eighth time in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. Photo: Paramount Pictures
Tom Cruise plays Ethan Hunt for the eighth time in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. Photo: Paramount Pictures

Culture

Film & TV

Mission: Impossible – Final Reckoning review: Tom Cruise still has the power to surprise

An emotional and satisfying ending to Hollywood's pre-eminent action franchise

William Mullally
William Mullally

May 14, 2025