Etihad Airways cabin crew leap from plane in new Mission: Impossible-inspired advert

Etihad Airways has shared an adrenalin-fuelled video highlighting the airline’s links to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, the latest instalment in Tom Cruise’s popular action film franchise.

The video was released on YouTube and Twitter under the title Etihad Cabin Crew Training – the Final Mission. It shows five people wearing Etihad flight attendants' uniforms leaping out of the rear door of an airborne jet in a scene reminiscent of Cruise’s halo jump in Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

A scene from the Etihad Airways promotional video. Photo: Etihad / Twitter

As the crew are in free-fall, they begin to play the Mission: Impossible theme tune on violin, electric guitar and an electronic drum pad, mid-air.

The crew then release white parachutes that open up as they begin to float towards the ground.

“At Etihad, nothing is impossible. From meticulous training to exceptional dedication, our crew is the best in the skies,” reads the caption posted alongside the video on Twitter, with a prompt encouraging viewers to see Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

The stunt is the latest in a series of promotional campaigns for the film, which shot key scenes at Abu Dhabi International Airport’s Midfield Terminal.

On Tuesday, Etihad is relaunching its A380 superjumbo flights for the first time since the pandemic. Flying exclusively to London from the UAE capital, the return of the world’s largest passenger jet has also been announced as part of the airline’s partnership with the Hollywood franchise.

“Your mission, this summer is to fly remarkably from Abu Dhabi to London on our A380,” reads the message in the airline’s promotional video.

On Saturday, Etihad released a host of discounted fares celebrating its association with Mission: Impossible, calling them “Impossible Deals”.

Valid for booking until July 31, the fares are applicable for travel between September 10 and December 10, and start from Dh895 for return flights between Abu Dhabi and Mumbai.

Other destinations are also included in the promotion, including Zurich from Dh2,445 and Kuala Lumpur from Dh2,795. Business-class offers in the promotion include fares to Delhi from Dh3,995 and to Bangkok from Dh12,495.

"We’re excited to partner with Mission: Impossible and we’re marking the occasion with incredible deals for our valued guests," said Arik De, chief revenue officer at Etihad Airways. "We know the demand for travel is sky-high this summer, but with Etihad’s Impossible Deals, we hope to make your travel missions possible.”

Etihad has also unveiled Mission: Impossible livery on one of its Boeing 787 Dreamliners and summer in-flight promotions for passengers, including cinema-style snacks and Mission: Impossible-themed mocktails.