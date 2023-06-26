What's inside the Mission: Impossible-themed Etihad Airways plane?

Hollywood star and producer Tom Cruise on Sunday unveiled a specially designed plane by Etihad Airways, the official airline of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

Cruise arrived at the Abu Dhabi International Airport’s Midfield Terminal, where key parts of the film were shot, and unveiled the new livery on an Etihad Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner that features Mission: Impossible branding on its engines. The plane will carry the livery as it ferries the film's cast and crew around the globe for the promotional world tour.

The highly anticipated seventh instalment of the hit Mission: Impossible franchise had its world premiere in Rome on June 19 followed by a UK premiere in London on June 22.

Following its Middle East premiere in Abu Dhabi on Monday, the cast and crew will then travel to Seoul on June 29, Sydney on July 3, New York City on July 10 and Tokyo on July 17.

Cast member Simon Pegg, who plays Benji Dunn in the film, shared snippets of what's inside the Etihad Airways plane en route to Abu Dhabi. In the video posted on Instagram, which also features cast members Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff, the cast members were served Mission: Impossible-branded pop corn and cupcakes.

Pegg can also be seen holding up a special Mission: Impossible menu while on board.

Midfield Terminal’s structure was also decorated with a similar theme to mark its role in the franchise, with one of the film’s most thrilling and technically complex action scenes shot on the building’s 315-metre roof.

The film will also mark the first time the terminal’s interior will be seen by the public. The scenes filmed at the Midfield Terminal required 21 days of preparation, seven days of filming production, and involved 762 cast, crew and suppliers.

This is the second Mission: Impossible movie to be filmed in Abu Dhabi. In 2018, a Halo sky-diving scene was shot in the emirate for Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

The regional premiere of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is scheduled to take place on Monday at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental. The film will be released in UAE cinemas on July 9.