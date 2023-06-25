Tom Cruise arrives in Abu Dhabi for Mission: Impossible premiere

The star was on the first flight into Abu Dhabi International Airport's new Midfield Terminal

Tom Cruise at Abu Dhabi International Airport's new Midfield Terminal ahead of the release of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office
Razmig Bedirian
Jun 25, 2023
Tom Cruise has arrived in Abu Dhabi ahead of the Middle East premiere of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

The star landed on Sunday, on the first flight into the new Midfield Terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport. The terminal is featured in the newest instalment of the Mission: Impossible franchise, with one of its major stunts filmed on its dune-shaped curved roof. The interior of the terminal will also be revealed to the public for the first time in the film.

The regional premiere of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is scheduled to take place on Monday at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental. Several of the film’s talents are expected to attended, including Cruise, along with director Christopher McQuarrie, and stars Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff.

Updated: June 25, 2023, 8:42 AM
