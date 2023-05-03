Dune: Part Two trailer unveiled with Abu Dhabi's 'mesmerising desert landscape' revealed

Dune: Part Two is heading back to Arrakis and Abu Dhabi yet again has another starring role.

The full trailer for the second part of the 2021 Oscar-winning film has been released on YouTube after first having been unveiled at CinemaCon on April 25. The second film picks up right after the events of Dune: Part One.

The clip opens with Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya) sitting together on sand dunes while Paul discusses his old life back in Caladan with its vast water that covers the planet. He explains the concept of swimming to her, which she does not believe. The clip then cuts to the first look at Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh), who wants to end the House of Atredies. At the end, Paul is shown riding a sandworm, fulling his prophecy.

“The first look at Dune 2 has heightened the already incredible buzz about the movie and Abu Dhabi Film Commission is delighted that scenes shot in Abu Dhabi will be showcased in the movie. Nowhere in the world offers a more mesmerising desert landscape for the big screen than Liwa desert,” Abu Dhabi Film Commissioner Hans Fraikin exclusively tells The National.

“Obviously, we don’t want to spoil anything for fans eagerly awaiting the release of the film by revealing too much detail, however, we can say that it was a pleasure to have Denis Villeneuve, the cast and crew back in the emirate and we are excited for the world to see the creative vision they realised here.”

Ahead of the release of the official trailer, the first poster for the second part of the film was also revealed.

In it, Paul and Chani are shown in the backdrop of the sunset. Paul has on a special armoured suit and cape, looking up and raising a sword while Chani is looking down as she carries a sword and wears a similar armoured suit. "Long Live the Fighters," reads the poster.

The second part of the critically acclaimed blockbuster began filming in July last year, with shooting taking place on location in Budapest, Italy, Jordan, as well as Abu Dhabi.

As filming wrapped up in December, Chalamet shared a selfie from the capital to his 18 million Instagram followers. In it, he poses with his father and luxury resort Anantara Qasr Al Sarab can be spotted in the background.

Dune: Part One was released in October 2021 to wide critical acclaim and has made more than $400 million at the global box office. It was nominated for 10 Oscar awards and won six, including Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Visual Effects and Best Cinematography.

Along with Chalamet and Zendaya, returning cast members for Dune: Part Two include Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling and Javier Bardem.

New names to join the second film Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken and Lea Seydoux.

Adapted from Frank Herbert's 1965 novel of the same name, Dune is set in the distant future and follows the journey of Paul Atreides as he seeks revenge after his family is thrust into a war for Arrakis.

Dune: Part Two will be released in cinemas on November 3