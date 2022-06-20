Abu Dhabi features in new 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One' trailer

Scenes from the UAE feature in the new trailer for the next Mission: Impossible movie.

Years after US superstar Tom Cruise was filmed doing a death-defying halo jump — a high-altitude military parachuting manoeuvre — in Abu Dhabi for 2018’s Mission: Impossible — Fallout, the actor and producer returned to the Emirates to shoot various scenes for Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.

The shoots took place in February 2021, in Abu Dhabi.

While a new trailer has been released for the film, the seventh instalment in the blockbuster franchise, we'll have to wait until July 14, 2023 to see it.

In the meantime, UAE residents can spot the Liwa desert and Abu Dhabi International Airport’s Midfield Terminal in the trailer.

Tom Cruise in the Liwa desert in the new trailer for 'Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning'.

The snippet suggests the majestic landscape of Liwa desert is used for a series of action sequences, including a horse chase and the arrival of military troops.

In the trailer, Cruise also runs down a barren road in the desert, in addition to surveying the vistas beside a horse.

The familiar image of Abu Dhabi airport's 700,000-square-metre Midfield Terminal also forms the backdrop of an action scene with actors Hayley Atwell and Simon Pegg, who are seen sprinting down the concourse.

Actor Simon Pegg running through Abu Dhabi Airport.

While the plot details are vague — Cruise’s character, Ethan Hunt the spy, returns to the job to rescue the world from malevolent criminals — the film continues the franchise tradition of being an international affair, as shoots also took place in London, Italy, Poland and Norway.

Expand Autoplay Tom Cruise during the shooting of 'Mission: Impossible 7' at Piazza di Spagna in Rome, during the Covid-19 pandemic. EPA

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One marks the third time the film franchise has come to the UAE.

The first was for Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol. Released in 2011, the box-office hit featured what was arguably Cruise's most famous stunt, where he scales skyscraper Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest tower, in Dubai.

The latest movie has Cruise return with series regulars Ving Rhames and Pegg, alongside actors Henry Czerny, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby and Frederick Schmidt.

During the Abu Dhabi shoots, Cruise was seen outside Louvre Abu Dhabi, in a photo shared on Twitter.

الممثل العالمي توم كروز ، في كل مرة التقي به يقول لي :

i love Abudhabi

i love your country 🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/WcLBqEqOxl — حمد الحوسني | Hamad Alhosani (@Hahosani) February 13, 2021

"Every time I meet him, he tells me, 'I love Abu Dhabi, I love your country'," the caption by Hamad Alhosani read.

MI7 director Christopher McQuarrie also shared an image of Louvre Abu Dhabi's distinctive facade on his Instagram account.

In March 2021, Michael Garin, chief executive of Image Nation and twofour54, which facilitated the shoot, alongside the Abu Dhabi Film Commission, explained how the shoot managed to stay Covid-free.

"We had over a thousand people on set in a single day," Garin said during a panel discussion, which was a part of the Culture Summit Abu Dhabi. "Now that they're all back safely in the UK, we've had no Covid incidents."

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One follows Cruise's biggest box-office hit Top Gun: Maverick.

Currently showing in cinemas, the sequel to the 1986 classic Top Gun has raked in more than $800 million internationally, only three weeks into its release.