Tom Cruise coming to Abu Dhabi for Mission: Impossible premiere

Abu Dhabi is hosting the Middle East premiere of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

The film is the seventh instalment of the popular Mission: Impossible series. The regional premiere will take place at Emirates Palace on June 26 with cast and crew, including Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie, set to walk the red carpet.

“Hosting the premiere of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is an honour for Abu Dhabi and is also a reflection of the position the emirate holds as one of Mena’s top film and TV locations,” said Khalfan Al Mazrouei, acting director general of Creative Media Authority.

“We are proud to have worked with such a genre-defining franchise once again and it demonstrates how Abu Dhabi has everything filmmakers need to successfully complete such large, complex productions.”

Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie on the set of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Abu Dhabi Film Commission

Filming for the latest Mission: Impossible took place in the capital over 15 days in 2021, with locations in the Liwa desert and at Abu Dhabi International Airport’s Midfield Terminal.

After more than 18 months of filming, McQuarrie shared a heartfelt message on social media in September 2021.

“All you need is good people,” wrote McQuarrie on Instagram, alongside a picture of himself and the film’s main star Cruise.

“To our indomitable, unstoppable, unrelenting cast and crew: even under the best of circumstances, it should have been impossible. Even having seen it, we can’t believe what you’ve achieved. Words can never adequately express our gratitude and admiration – not only to you, but to your loved ones. You are the best in the world.”

Watch: Mission Impossible trailer shows glimpses of Abu Dhabi

McQuarrie also praised Abu Dhabi for its hospitality after filming wrapped in February 2021.

"What makes the desert beautiful is that somewhere it hides a well," McQuarrie, quoting French poet Antoine de Saint-Exupery, added alongside a behind-the-camera shot taken during filming in the emirate's dunes.

"Grace and graciousness, magic and majesty, hospitality and hope. Of the many challenges we’ve faced on our journey, none will be greater than outshining the gifts Abu Dhabi has given us. Thanks to our extraordinary local cast, crew and the very fine people of Abu Dhabi. We shall most sincerely miss you until we see you again."

This is the third time the film franchise has come to the UAE. The first was for Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol. Released in 2011, the box office hit features what is arguably Cruise's most famous stunt, where he scales Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest tower. Cruise later returned to Abu Dhabi to film a scene where he performed a Halo (high altitude low opening) jump over the sand dunes for 2018's Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is among the 140 major productions to have been shot in Abu Dhabi in the past 10 years. Others include Dune and Dune: Part Two, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, 6 Underground and Furious 7, as well as Bollywood hits such as Vikram Vedha, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will be released in UAE cinemas on July 13