Val Kilmer, known for roles in Top Gun and Batman, dies aged 65

Hollywood actor Val Kilmer, known for his roles in Top Gun, The Doors and Batman Forever, died on Tuesday in Los Angeles, aged 65.

The cause of death was pneumonia, his daughter Mercedes Kilmer confirmed to The New York Times. The actor was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 but later recovered, she said.

In 2021, the actor was the focus of an Amazon Prime Video documentary called Val that followed his life and career. The documentary showed previously unseen, private footage dating back to the 1970s and also documented Kilmer’s recovery from throat cancer.

Initially keeping his diagnosis a secret, the actor underwent a tracheotomy that affected his ability to speak causing him to use a voice box to talk.

“I was recently diagnosed with throat cancer. I'm still recovering, and it is difficult to talk and to be understood,” he says in the film.

The actor is survived by Mercedes, 33, and son, Jack Kilmer, 29.

Specs Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric Range: Up to 610km Power: 905hp Torque: 985Nm Price: From Dh439,000 Available: Now

The specs Engine: 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 715bhp Torque: 900Nm Price: Dh1,289,376 On sale: now

COMPANY PROFILE Name: HyperSpace Started: 2020 Founders: Alexander Heller, Rama Allen and Desi Gonzalez Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Entertainment Number of staff: 210 Investment raised: $75 million from investors including Galaxy Interactive, Riyadh Season, Sega Ventures and Apis Venture Partners

Sam Smith Where: du Arena, Abu Dhabi When: Saturday November 24 Rating: 4/5

In numbers: PKK’s money network in Europe Germany: PKK collectors typically bring in $18 million in cash a year – amount has trebled since 2010 Revolutionary tax: Investigators say about $2 million a year raised from ‘tax collection’ around Marseille Extortion: Gunman convicted in 2023 of demanding $10,000 from Kurdish businessman in Stockholm Drug trade: PKK income claimed by Turkish anti-drugs force in 2024 to be as high as $500 million a year Denmark: PKK one of two terrorist groups along with Iranian separatists ASMLA to raise “two-digit million amounts” Contributions: Hundreds of euros expected from typical Kurdish families and thousands from business owners TV channel: Kurdish Roj TV accounts frozen and went bankrupt after Denmark fined it more than $1 million over PKK links in 2013

Real estate tokenisation project Dubai launched the pilot phase of its real estate tokenisation project last month. The initiative focuses on converting real estate assets into digital tokens recorded on blockchain technology and helps in streamlining the process of buying, selling and investing, the Dubai Land Department said. Dubai’s real estate tokenisation market is projected to reach Dh60 billion ($16.33 billion) by 2033, representing 7 per cent of the emirate’s total property transactions, according to the DLD.

The specs Engine: Four electric motors, one at each wheel Power: 579hp Torque: 859Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic Price: From Dh825,900 On sale: Now

Teenage%20Mutant%20Ninja%20Turtles%3A%20Shredder's%20Revenge %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETribute%20Games%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dotemu%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsoles%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENintendo%20Switch%2C%20PlayStation%204%26amp%3B5%2C%20PC%20and%20Xbox%20One%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The Limehouse Golem

Director: Juan Carlos Medina

Cast: Olivia Cooke, Bill Nighy, Douglas Booth

Three stars

LIKELY TEAMS South Africa

Faf du Plessis (captain), Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Quinton de Kock (wkt), Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Lungi Ngidi. India (from)

Virat Kohli (captain), Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wkt), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Three tips from La Perle's performers 1 The kind of water athletes drink is important. Gwilym Hooson, a 28-year-old British performer who is currently recovering from knee surgery, found that out when the company was still in Studio City, training for 12 hours a day. “The physio team was like: ‘Why is everyone getting cramps?’ And then they realised we had to add salt and sugar to the water,” he says. 2 A little chocolate is a good thing. “It’s emergency energy,” says Craig Paul Smith, La Perle’s head coach and former Cirque du Soleil performer, gesturing to an almost-empty open box of mini chocolate bars on his desk backstage. 3 Take chances, says Young, who has worked all over the world, including most recently at Dragone’s show in China. “Every time we go out of our comfort zone, we learn a lot about ourselves,” she says.

Company profile Company name: Nestrom Started: 2017 Co-founders: Yousef Wadi, Kanaan Manasrah and Shadi Shalabi Based: Jordan Sector: Technology Initial investment: Close to $100,000 Investors: Propeller, 500 Startups, Wamda Capital, Agrimatico, Techstars and some angel investors

States of Passion by Nihad Sirees,

Pushkin Press

'Skin' Dir: Guy Nattiv Starring: Jamie Bell, Danielle McDonald, Bill Camp, Vera Farmiga Rating: 3.5/5 stars

If you go Flight connections to Ulaanbaatar are available through a variety of hubs, including Seoul and Beijing, with airlines including Mongolian Airlines and Korean Air. While some nationalities, such as Americans, don’t need a tourist visa for Mongolia, others, including UAE citizens, can obtain a visa on arrival, while others including UK citizens, need to obtain a visa in advance. Contact the Mongolian Embassy in the UAE for more information. Nomadic Road offers expedition-style trips to Mongolia in January and August, and other destinations during most other months. Its nine-day August 2020 Mongolia trip will cost from $5,250 per person based on two sharing, including airport transfers, two nights’ hotel accommodation in Ulaanbaatar, vehicle rental, fuel, third party vehicle liability insurance, the services of a guide and support team, accommodation, food and entrance fees; nomadicroad.com A fully guided three-day, two-night itinerary at Three Camel Lodge costs from $2,420 per person based on two sharing, including airport transfers, accommodation, meals and excursions including the Yol Valley and Flaming Cliffs. A return internal flight from Ulaanbaatar to Dalanzadgad costs $300 per person and the flight takes 90 minutes each way; threecamellodge.com