Post Malone returns to Abu Dhabi with another hit-filled show

Post Malone is feeling the love in the Gulf.

After performing to nearly 100,000 people at the Soundstorm festival in Riyadh on Thursday, the US rapper received another rapturous reception in Abu Dhabi on Saturday in his concert at Etihad Park in Yas Island.

The warm welcome is not a surprise, considering Malone’s strong showing at the same venue in his maiden Middle East performance in 2018.

Since then, his set-list has grown with more globally recognised hits.

Abu Dhabi was treated to a strong selection from new album Twelve Carat Toothache including the summery vibes I Like You (A Happier Song) and the dark synth pop of One Right Now.

Other hits heard for the first time in Abu Dhabi include the tender Sunflower, the US chart topping track from the soundtrack to 2018 animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and the bouncy hip-hop of Wow which opened the concert.

Malone continues his Gulf tour with a show at the Doha Beach Club in Qatar on Monday before ending the run in Bahrain at Al Dana Amphitheatre.

Who else is performing in Abu Dhabi?

Musicals, rock, classical music and stand-up comedy are highlights on the Abu Dhabi 2022-2023 events calendar.

In addition to the Middle East debut of hit musical The Lion King, which runs until December 10, other anticipated events include concerts by veteran British singer-songwriter Sting and US rockers Imagine Dragons, and laughs provided by comedians Jimmy Carr and Kevin Bridges.

K-pop girl ground Blackpink will also perform at Etihad Park in January, while Bollywood's much-awaited IIFA Awards comes to the capital in February and Mo Amer and Maz Jobrani will perform a stand-up gig in March at Etihad Arena.

