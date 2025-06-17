Review: Nintendo Switch 2 is breaking sales records, but is the $500 upgrade worth it?

Last week, Nintendo released its latest mainline console, the Switch 2, eight years after the release of the first Switch. It sold more than 3.5 million units in four days following its launch on June 5, becoming the fastest-selling Nintendo game system in history.

At first glance, the Switch and its successor look quite similar. The overall form factor remains consistent: a handheld hybrid console with detachable controllers and a dock for TV play. But don’t be fooled by appearances. Underneath the surface, there’s a lot that’s new.

Let's start with the most important improvement: performance. The original Switch used Nvidia’s Tegra X1 chip, a mobile processor that was already a few years old at launch. It got the job done, but it began to struggle with newer games. The Switch 2 addresses the issue with a powerful, custom-designed Nvidia processor. The result is that games look noticeably sharper and run more smoothly. When docked, the system can even deliver visuals in 4K resolution, a huge step up from the original's 1080p limit.

While the first Switch got the job done for many titles, it couldn't keep up with the times. The upgrade came out of necessity. For example, Mario Kart World was originally supposed to be a Switch title – starting production back in 2017. However, Nintendo had to hold on to it because the original console simply couldn't handle it.

And despite having only one new game to judge its performance by, the new console runs games from the Switch library more efficiently, each looking far better on its bigger screen.

The Switch 2 takes what made the first console popular and improves upon it. Bloomberg

That big screen makes a world of difference. The original Switch featured a 6.2-inch LCD screen, which wasn't bad for the time – but competitors have surpassed it in the past eight years.

The Switch 2 upgrades to an 8-inch OLED display. This isn't just a size increase, but also a considerable visual upgrade. Colours are richer, with deeper blacks and dramatically improved contrast. It’s also far easier to use outdoors or in brightly lit rooms, thanks to improved brightness and reduced glare.

Battery life has also been improved. The more efficient hardware and newer screen technology allow the Switch 2 to last longer, whether you’re playing The Legend of Zelda at home or on a long flight. While exact numbers vary depending on the game, expect an extra hour or two of gameplay on average.

Having only one major game at launch limit the initial appeal of the upgraded console. Bloomberg

Nintendo has revamped the Joy-Con controllers for the Switch 2. While they’re still detachable, the new models feel more solid and premium in hand. They’ve also been ergonomically redesigned for better comfort during long sessions, and now feature a magnetic Snap-On system that’s both easier to use and more secure than the previous rail-based design.

Storage is an area where Nintendo listened to its fans and made significant improvements. The original Switch launched with just 32GB of internal storage, which was barely enough for a couple of modern games. The Switch 2 increases this to 256GB, giving players much more room out of the box. You’ll still be able to expand storage with microSD cards, but for many, that won’t be necessary right away.

One of the most important features, though, is backward compatibility. Your entire Switch library transfers over seamlessly, and some older titles even benefit from shorter load times and visual enhancements on the new hardware. This makes the upgrade feel less like starting over and more like a step forward.

The original Switch launched at about $300, while the Switch 2 costs about $500. So, should you go out immediately and buy it? That depends. As of today, the only exclusive game for the system is Mario Kart World. If you’re not in a rush, it may be wise to wait a few months for more exclusive titles to drop. But if you have a comprehensive backlog of Switch games to play, then the upgrade is worth it – they'll look and feel far better on the new console.

Nintendo Switch 2 is available in stores across the UAE

Ain Dubai in numbers 126: The length in metres of the legs supporting the structure 1 football pitch: The length of each permanent spoke is longer than a professional soccer pitch 16 A380 Airbuses: The equivalent weight of the wheel rim. 9,000 tonnes: The amount of steel used to construct the project. 5 tonnes: The weight of each permanent spoke that is holding the wheel rim in place 192: The amount of cable wires used to create the wheel. They measure a distance of 2,4000km in total, the equivalent of the distance between Dubai and Cairo.

ABU%20DHABI%20CARD %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E5pm%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EWathba%20Stallions%20Cup%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(PA)%20Dh70%2C000%20(Turf)%202%2C200m%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E5.30pm%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20Rub%20Al%20Khali%20%E2%80%93%20Maiden%20(PA)%20Dh80%2C000%20(T)%201%2C400m%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E6pm%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAl%20Marmoom%20Desert%20%E2%80%93%20Maiden%20(PA)%20Dh80%2C000%20(T)%201%2C600m%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E6.30pm%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ELiwa%20Oasis%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(PA)%20Dh80%2C000%20(T)%201%2C400m%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E7pm%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAl%20Khatim%20Desert%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(PA)%20Dh80%2C000%20(T)%201%2C600m%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E7.30pm%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Al%20Quadra%20Desert%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(TB)%20Dh80%2C000%20(T)%201%2C600m%3C%2Fp%3E%0A