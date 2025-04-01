The Legend of Zelda film, to be directed by Wes Ball, will be release in March 2027. Photo: Nintendo
After Legend of Zelda, five Nintendo franchises that should head to the big screen

From Metroid to Animal Crossing and Splatoon, there is a vast library of games ripe for adaptation

Faisal Al Zaabi
April 01, 2025