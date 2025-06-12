What are the best Switch 2 games available now? Top five ranked

The much-anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 launched worldwide today. Following the immense success of the first Switch console, which sold 152.12 million units since 2017, gaming enthusiasts are looking forward to getting their hands on the new and improved version.

What’s a console without games, though? And Switch 2 has an impressive selection of new games to play. Here, we list some of the most significant game releases, and what fans can expect from each experience.

1. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom Remastered

Metacritic score: 91 and 96, respectively

Key review: "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has lived up to the high expectations created by the success of Breath of the Wild" – Shacknews

Both remasters come with improved visuals. Photo: Nintendo

Both beloved titles from Switch return with enhanced graphics and performance, taking full advantage of Switch 2's upgraded hardware. These remasters provide an opportunity for players to revisit the game’s kingdom of Hyrule with improved visuals and smoother gameplay.

2. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Metacritic score: 94

Key review: "This is an excellent remaster that preserves a classic game and makes it highly playable by modern standards" – Pocket-lint

The update gives the protagonist psychic abilities. Photo: Nintendo

This game marks protagonist Samus Aran’s most ambitious adventure yet. Set in the alien world of Viewros, the game adds psychic abilities to her arsenal, allowing for new puzzle mechanics and combat strategies. The storytelling adopts a darker tone, with cinematic cutscenes and dialogue-driven encounters. The visuals are powered by Unreal Engine 5, showcasing realistic environments, particle effects and fluid character animations.

3. Split Fiction

Metacritic score: 91

Key review: "Split Fiction is a perfect game, I can’t put it any other way" – PSX Extreme

Under the guidance of Lebanese-Swedish director Josef Fares, game design studio Hazelight has produced some of the best co-op game experiences. Their latest game, Split Fiction, is about two writers – one penning a sci-fi and the second writing a fantasy – who both get sucked into virtually constructed versions of the stories they wrote.

The game received rave reviews upon its release on other consoles, and can now be enjoyed on the Switch 2.

4. Mario Kart World

Metacritic score: 87

Key review: "Mario Kart World is bold, ambitious and utterly charming" – Loot Level Chill

The Mario Kart series gets its first mainline entry in more than a decade. Photo: Nintendo

The biggest game release alongside the launch of the Switch 2 is Mario Kart World, the first new mainline entry in the Mario Kart series in over a decade. This instalment introduces open-world tracks, off-road mechanics, elimination modes and supports up to 24-player races. It also features unlockable costumes, which offer a fresh take on the beloved racing series.

5. Super Mario Party Jamboree

Metacritic score: 82

Key review: "Jamboree's achievements will keep players very motivated to explore the entire game and its lifespan is surprisingly long" – Starbit

Super Mario Party Jamboree now has a 100-player online tournament mode. Photo: Nintendo

With more than 200 mini-games and 10 new boards, Super Mario Party Jamboree renews the party game genre. The boards are now interactive with dynamic weather and events that can change the outcome. There’s also a 100-player online tournament mode, which adds a competitive experience. Characters in the game now have personal items that allow them the option of strategic plays. The custom mini-game playlists, meanwhile, will let players create their own party experience.

Honourable mentions: GameCube re-releases

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, Soulcalibur II and F-Zero GX

Metacritic scores: 96, 93 and 89, respectively

Key review: "The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker is simply a stunning, magical game" – Eurogamer

For the first time, retro gamers will be able to play GameCube games on a new console. Replicating what Nintendo did with the NES, SNES and N64 libraries on the Switch, the brand is porting GameCube titles to Switch 2, starting with three beloved titles.

A customer with his Nintendo Switch 2 game console at a shop in New York. Bloomberg Koji Takahashi shows off his number one ticket before purchasing the console in Tokyo. EPA Gamers queue in New York. Bloomberg An early morning queue in Florida. Getty Images Similar scenes in Madrid. Bloomberg Doug Bowser, president of Nintendo of America, arrives at a shop in New York. Bloomberg Customers play the Mario Kart video game at the Oxford Street Currys shop in London. Bloomberg Another happy customer, in Tokyo. Reuters A queue in New York. Bloomberg

These titles offer different experiences in genre and storytelling, as well as a chance for newcomers to discover what made many GameCube games cult classics.

