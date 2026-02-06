Mario Tennis Fever and five other goofy sports video games worth playing

With the release of Mario Tennis Fever on February 12, Nintendo will once again remind us that sport in video games should not always be realistic. The Mario Tennis series has thrived on exaggeration, absurdity and a cast of familiar characters whose personalities are baked in to how they play.

It is a philosophy that has emerged again and again in video game history. From 1990s cartoon tie-ins to modern crossover spectacles, these games share the belief that sport can be a playground rather than a simulation.

Here are five other playful sports games that have memorably embraced that spirit.

Tiny Toon Adventures: ACME All-Stars (1994)

Tiny Toon Adventures: Acme All-Stars feels like multiple games in one, allowing players to enjoy different sports. Photo: Konami

Released on the Sega Genesis, Tiny Toon Adventures: ACME All-Stars feels like a direct ancestor of the modern Mario sports formula. It brings together the cast of the Tiny Toon Adventures cartoon and drops them into a selection of sports, most notably basketball and baseball.

What makes it special is how completely it commits to cartoon logic. Characters leap impossibly high, sprint at exaggerated speeds and perform moves that would be physically impossible in any real game. Matches are fast, chaotic and designed to be played with friends on the couch, long before that term became industry shorthand. Like Mario Tennis, it is less about mastery of sport and more about learning how each character bends the rules.

Mickey’s Speedway USA (2000)

Not as successful as the Mario Kart series, Mickey's Speedway USA still delivers an enjoyable racing experience. Photo: Rare

Mickey's Speedway USA brings some of your favourite Disney characters to the roads in a lighthearted racing game. Released on the Nintendo 64, the game casts Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and other characters as kart racers, each with their own vehicles and abilities.

Players race on brightly coloured tracks inspired by US landmarks, collecting power-ups and unleashing them on rivals. What set it apart at the time was its commitment to character. The game resisted becoming a generic kart racer with Disney branding attached. Instead, it’s built around recognisable personalities and slapstick humour, transforming racing into a cartoon performance.

Disney Sports Basketball (2002)

Disney Sports Basketball brings a competitive edge to the friendly world of Mickey Mouse. Photo: Polygon Magic

Part of a short-lived push by Disney into arcade sports, Disney Sports Basketball attempted to set itself apart from standard sports games. Players select teams featuring Mickey, Donald, Goofy and other familiar faces, each assigned exaggerated strengths and weaknesses.

Matches are quick and accessible, with simplified controls and flashy animations. Slam dunks are theatrical, steals are overemphasised and defensive play often involves as much chaos as skill. While the series never reached the same heights as Nintendo’s offerings, Disney Sports Basketball captured the idea that recognisable characters can make even a standard sport feel fresh and playful.

Sega Superstars Tennis (2008)

Sega Superstars Tennis brings together characters from across Sega’s history, including Sonic the Hedgehog, AiAi from Super Monkey Ball and Beat from Jet Set Radio, transforming Sega’s mascots into a familiar tennis framework.

Matches are frenzied and dynamic, with special moves, themed courts and power shots that dramatically alter play. Stages are interactive, often breaking apart or triggering events mid-rally. It is unapologetically arcade-focused, favouring spectacle and crossover appeal over competitive purity.

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (2019)

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 is the ultimate challenge between two of gaming's most recognisable mascots. Photo: Sega

Of all the games on this list, Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 is the most ambitious and audacious entry. It brings together two of gaming’s most recognisable casts and sets them loose across a wide range of Olympic events, from athletics and swimming to skateboarding and sport climbing.

Each discipline is designed to be understood within minutes but mastered over time. Characters' abilities subtly influence play, while the presentation leans heavily on colour and spectacle. It is competitive without being intimidating, and chaotic without being careless. The game understands that the appeal of sports games often lies in shared moments of surprise and laughter.