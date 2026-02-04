What to expect from Animenia 2026, including the region's biggest prize pool for cosplay

Animenia Abu Dhabi returns from February 11 to 15, taking over Manarat Al Saadiyat for five days of anime, cosplay, music and immersive fan experiences.

The pop culture event, in its second year, transforms the venue into a stylised “Neo-Tokyo” inspired by the streets, sounds and visual language of Japanese animation.

Alongside headline attractions, Animenia 2026 promises full-scale anime scene recreations, nostalgic cartoon references, Harajuku-inspired fashion, Tokyo-style street food and live J-pop performances.

It is also set to feature one of the largest cosplay competitions staged in the Middle East, with a total prize pool of Dh400,000.

Major franchises anchor this year’s programme. Bleach, one of the most influential anime titles of the past two decades, will feature in a dedicated immersive experience drawing visitors into the supernatural world of Ichigo Kurosaki. Known for its epic battles, distinctive visual style and deep mythology, Bleach remains a cornerstone of global anime culture and a draw for long-time fans.

There is also a treat in store for enthusiasts of newer series. Dan Da Dan, the high-energy hit blending supernatural chaos, aliens and teenage humour, will arrive with an installation reflecting its fast-paced action and bold tone. Spy×Family will brings its mix of action, comedy and emotional warmth to Abu Dhabi, centred on the globally popular story of a secret agent whose fabricated family hides extraordinary secrets of its own.

Comedy afficionados can look forward to the arrival of Gintama. The cult classic, set in an alternate Edo period overrun by aliens, is known for its sharp satire and sudden emotional shifts, and remains one of anime’s most enduring genre-defying series.

The festival takes place at Manarat Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Animenia Festival Abu Dhabi

Cosplay is expected to be a central focus of Animenia 2026. Judges will assess competition participants on craftsmanship, performance and character accuracy. Full-scale anime set recreations and dedicated cosplay zones across Manarat Al Saadiyat will provide immersive backdrops for competitors and spectators.

The guest line-up includes a strong contingent of Japanese voice actors, performers and creators. Among the headline names is Yuki Kaji, known for leading roles across some of anime’s biggest franchises. Veteran voice actress Noriko Hidaka, whose career has spanned more than four decades, will also appear.

They are joined by Fairouz Ai, Daisuke Hirakawa, Mariya Ise, Kazuki Yao and Kensho Ono, alongside renowned animation director and designer Shoji Kawamori, best known for his work on Macross.

Live music and performance round out the programme, with appearances by Japanese rock band Catch Me Yesterday, anime theme singer Daisuke Hasegawa, Dubai-based performer Ian Anime Violin, traditional mask artist Enishi, and gaming-inspired DJ collective Dubtendo Allstars.

Tickets for Animenia 2026 are on sale, with a range of options available. Day passes start from Dh95 on weekdays and rise to Dh145 for weekend access. A five-day festival pass is priced from Dh495.

With its emphasis on large-scale immersion, high-profile guests and competitive cosplay, the event aims to position itself as a multi-day cultural takeover that brings anime, music and performance into the heart of Abu Dhabi.

Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.ae.