Abu Dhabi University to offer degree in video game design

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/09/abu-dhabi-university-times-higher-education-ranking/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/09/abu-dhabi-university-times-higher-education-ranking/">Abu Dhabi University</a> will begin offering a Bachelor of Arts in Game Design, billed as the first degree of its kind in the region. The programme was announced after a “landmark” memorandum of understanding was signed between the university, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/04/03/abu-dhabi-plans-to-earmark-10bn-for-infrastructure-in-tourism-strategy-push/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/04/03/abu-dhabi-plans-to-earmark-10bn-for-infrastructure-in-tourism-strategy-push/">Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi</a> and the video game-focused school <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/2022/07/19/sheikh-mohamed-concludes-france-visit-with-statement-on-ukraine-energy-and-climate-crises/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/2022/07/19/sheikh-mohamed-concludes-france-visit-with-statement-on-ukraine-energy-and-climate-crises/">Rubika</a>, which has campuses in France and Canada. The memorandum was also signed with the support of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/pop-culture/2023/11/28/ad-gaming-dct-abu-dhabi-partnership/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/pop-culture/2023/11/28/ad-gaming-dct-abu-dhabi-partnership/">Abu Dhabi Gaming</a>. The degree will be offered starting August, the beginning of the academic year. “The programme combines academic excellence, international best practices and deep industry integration – including structured internships, mentorships and up to 140 funded scholarships over six years,” the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi said in a post on X on Tuesday. The degree is already listed on the website of Abu Dhabi University. "This cutting-edge programme equips students with the creative, technical and industry-driven expertise needed to design, develop and produce engaging video game experiences,” the description reads. A breadth of courses are being offered as part of the programme, ranging from Fundamentals of Emotional Intelligence to History of Video Games, as well as courses focusing on different genres and platforms, including first-person shooters and mobile games. “Combining theory with hands-on practice, the programme covers essential aspects of game design, from level design and game mechanics to narrative development and interactive media production,” the programme description reads. “Students will master industry-standard tools, including Unity, Unreal Engine and Adobe Suite, while learning to craft immersive digital experiences for entertainment, education and simulation.” Abu Dhabi has been steadily working to develop the local gaming and esports ecosystem. Abu Dhabi Gaming – an initiative founded in 2021 that supports game developers, players, consumers and businesses – was integrated into DCT – Abu Dhabi in November 2023 as part of a move to “position the emirate as a global gaming hub,” Abu Dhabi Media Office said at the time.