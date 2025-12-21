Abu Dhabi to host 2026 season opener of prestigious Gran Turismo World Series

Abu Dhabi will host the opening event of the Gran Turismo World Series 2026, marking the first time the elite sim racing championship comes to the Middle East.

Scheduled for March 28, the event will take place at Space42 Arena and bring together the world’s leading Gran Turismo drivers for a live championship watched by millions globally.

Organisers say the Abu Dhabi opener will set the tone for the season, blending elite competition with fan engagement and international broadcast reach, while placing the emirate firmly on the global esports calendar.

The announcement was made during the Gran Turismo World Series 2025 World Finals at the Fukuoka International Congress Centre in Japan. Saeed Al Fazari, executive director of strategic affairs at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, revealed the news on stage, describing the event as a milestone for both Abu Dhabi and the wider region.

“Hosting the Gran Turismo World Series opener is a proud moment for Abu Dhabi and the wider Mena region, reflecting our ambition to be a destination where possibilities are limitless,” Al Fazari said.

“It marks a significant milestone for our esports and motorsport sectors, bringing elite global competition to the emirate and showcasing Abu Dhabi’s proven capability to deliver world-leading experiences.”

Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina Circuit was added to Gran Turismo 7 earlier this month in its latest update. Photo: Polyphony

The event is being organised by Polyphony Digital Inc, a subsidiary of Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer of the Gran Turismo series, alongside Abu Dhabi Gaming, an initiative led by DCT Abu Dhabi that co-ordinates efforts to transform the emirate into a global gaming hub.

That connection between the physical and digital worlds has been further strengthened with the addition of Yas Marina Circuit to Gran Turismo 7 earlier this month.

Introduced as part of the game’s Spec-3 update, which went live on December 4, the track joins a growing list of international circuits available to players worldwide. Opened in 2009 and designed by Hermann Tilke, Yas Marina Circuit has become one of Abu Dhabi’s most recognisable sporting landmarks, best known for hosting Formula One’s season-ending twilight race.

In Gran Turismo 7, developers have focused on recreating the circuit’s distinctive atmosphere, particularly the transition from daylight to dusk. As races unfold, the skies shift through shades of magenta and purple, while floodlights gradually illuminate every corner of the track. Set on the waterfront of Yas Island, the digital version mirrors the real circuit’s surroundings, framed by a marina, luxury hotels and world-class theme parks, as well as its deliberate blend of long, flowing straights and demanding low-speed technical sections.

The Gran Turismo World Series itself is an annual competition designed to identify the world’s best Gran Turismo player. It begins with online qualifiers open to racers globally, before culminating in live World Series events staged in iconic destinations, where the top competitors travel to race in front of live audiences.

Kazunori Yamauchi, producer of the Gran Turismo series, said bringing the championship to Abu Dhabi marked a historic step for the competition. He also pointed to the inclusion of Yas Marina Circuit as a way of connecting players more closely with the heritage and spectacle of real-world motorsport.

“This is a historic milestone for our championship and a testament to the region’s growing presence in global motorsport and esports,” Yamauchi said, adding that Yas Marina offers a unique experience that resonates with both racing fans and the gaming community.

For Abu Dhabi Gaming, the 2026 opener is viewed as a catalyst for wider industry growth. Marcos Muller-Habig, sector enablement director at Abu Dhabi Gaming, said the event positions the emirate at the forefront of global sim racing, while supporting its vision of becoming a premier destination for gaming and esports.

Gran Turismo, widely regarded as one of the most visually and technically accurate driving simulators, recently surpassed 100 million sales worldwide, giving Abu Dhabi unprecedented exposure when the championship season begins in March.

The specs: 2018 Nissan Patrol Nismo Price: base / as tested: Dh382,000 Engine: 5.6-litre V8 Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic Power: 428hp @ 5,800rpm Torque: 560Nm @ 3,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 12.7L / 100km

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20SAMSUNG%20GALAXY%20S23%20ULTRA %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%206.8%22%20edge%20quad-HD%2B%20dynamic%20Amoled%202X%2C%20Infinity-O%2C%203088%20x%201440%2C%20500ppi%2C%20HDR10%2B%2C%20120Hz%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204nm%20Qualcomm%20Snapdragon%208%20Gen%202%2C%2064-bit%20octa-core%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%2F12GB%20RAM%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStorage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20128%2F256%2F512GB%2F1TB%20(only%20128GB%20has%20an%208GB%20RAM%20option)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPlatform%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Android%2013%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20quad%2012MP%20ultra-wide%20f%2F2.2%20%2B%20200MP%20wide%20f%2F1.7%20%2B%2010MP%20telephoto%20f%2F4.9%20%2B%2010MP%20telephoto%202.4%3B%203x%2F10x%20optical%20zoom%2C%20Space%20Zoom%20up%20to%20100x%3B%20auto%20HDR%2C%20expert%20RAW%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208K%4024%2F30fps%2C%204K%4060fps%2C%20full-HD%4060fps%2C%20HD%4030fps%2C%20full-HD%20super%20slo-mo%40960fps%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFront%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2012MP%20f%2F2.2%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%205000mAh%2C%20fast%20wireless%20charging%202.0%2C%20Wireless%20PowerShare%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%205G%2C%20Wi-Fi%2C%20Bluetooth%205.2%2C%20NFC%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20USB-C%3B%20built-in%20Galaxy%20S%20Pen%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ESIM%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20single%20nano%20%2F%20nano%20%2B%20eSIM%20%2F%20nano%20%2B%20nano%20%2B%20eSIM%20%2F%20nano%20%2B%20nano%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20cream%2C%20green%2C%20lavender%2C%20phantom%20black%3B%20online%20exclusives%3A%20graphite%2C%20lime%2C%20red%2C%20sky%20blue%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dh4%2C949%20for%20256GB%2C%20Dh5%2C449%20for%20512GB%2C%20Dh6%2C449%20for%201TB%3B%20128GB%20unavailable%20in%20the%20UAE%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

PROFILE OF INVYGO Started: 2018 Founders: Eslam Hussein and Pulkit Ganjoo Based: Dubai Sector: Transport Size: 9 employees Investment: $1,275,000 Investors: Class 5 Global, Equitrust, Gulf Islamic Investments, Kairos K50 and William Zeqiri

Islamophobia definition A widely accepted definition was made by the All Party Parliamentary Group on British Muslims in 2019: “Islamophobia is rooted in racism and is a type of racism that targets expressions of Muslimness or perceived Muslimness.” It further defines it as “inciting hatred or violence against Muslims”.

Villains

Queens of the Stone Age

Matador

No%20Windmills%20in%20Basra %3Cp%3EAuthor%3A%20Diaa%20Jubaili%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EPages%3A%20180%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EPublisher%3A%20Deep%20Vellum%20Publishing%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

TRAP Starring: Josh Hartnett, Saleka Shyamalan, Ariel Donaghue Director: M Night Shyamalan Rating: 3/5

City's slump L - Juventus, 2-0

D - C Palace, 2-2

W - N Forest, 3-0

L - Liverpool, 2-0

D - Feyenoord, 3-3

L - Tottenham, 4-0

L - Brighton, 2-1

L - Sporting, 4-1

L - Bournemouth, 2-1

L - Tottenham, 2-1

What the law says Micro-retirement is not a recognised concept or employment status under Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations (as amended) (UAE Labour Law). As such, it reflects a voluntary work-life balance practice, rather than a recognised legal employment category, according to Dilini Loku, senior associate for law firm Gateley Middle East. “Some companies may offer formal sabbatical policies or career break programmes; however, beyond such arrangements, there is no automatic right or statutory entitlement to extended breaks,” she explains. “Any leave taken beyond statutory entitlements, such as annual leave, is typically regarded as unpaid leave in accordance with Article 33 of the UAE Labour Law. While employees may legally take unpaid leave, such requests are subject to the employer’s discretion and require approval.” If an employee resigns to pursue micro-retirement, the employment contract is terminated, and the employer is under no legal obligation to rehire the employee in the future unless specific contractual agreements are in place (such as return-to-work arrangements), which are generally uncommon, Ms Loku adds.

HWJN %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Yasir%20Alyasiri%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Baraa%20Alem%2C%20Nour%20Alkhadra%2C%20Alanoud%20Saud%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Moral education needed in a 'rapidly changing world' Moral education lessons for young people is needed in a rapidly changing world, the head of the programme said. Alanood Al Kaabi, head of programmes at the Education Affairs Office of the Crown Price Court - Abu Dhabi, said: "The Crown Price Court is fully behind this initiative and have already seen the curriculum succeed in empowering young people and providing them with the necessary tools to succeed in building the future of the nation at all levels. "Moral education touches on every aspect and subject that children engage in. "It is not just limited to science or maths but it is involved in all subjects and it is helping children to adapt to integral moral practises. "The moral education programme has been designed to develop children holistically in a world being rapidly transformed by technology and globalisation."

Tips for taking the metro - set out well ahead of time - make sure you have at least Dh15 on you Nol card, as there could be big queues for top-up machines - enter the right cabin. The train may be too busy to move between carriages once you're on - don't carry too much luggage and tuck it under a seat to make room for fellow passengers

How to protect yourself when air quality drops Install an air filter in your home. Close your windows and turn on the AC. Shower or bath after being outside. Wear a face mask. Stay indoors when conditions are particularly poor. If driving, turn your engine off when stationary.

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

6 UNDERGROUND Director: Michael Bay Stars: Ryan Reynolds, Adria Arjona, Dave Franco 2.5 / 5 stars