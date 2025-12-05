Review: Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina Circuit dazzles in Gran Turismo 7 update

Gran Turismo is considered the gold standard for racing video games. The series, which began in 1997 and was released on PlayStation, has been dubbed “the real driving simulator” for being as realistic as a video game can be when it comes to driving a car to its limits.

The series exploded with the release of Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec, in 2001 for the PlayStation 2. With a rebuilt game engine, significantly enhanced visuals and wide support for steering wheel peripherals, it became the series’ best-selling entry, selling nearly 15 million copies worldwide.

The franchise is among gaming’s most commercially successful long-running series. By 2008, global shipments had passed the 50 million mark. Two years later, the total exceeded 60 million. Today, cumulative sales have crossed 100 million units, reflecting fans' enduring loyalty and Gran Turismo’s continued relevance in an increasingly competitive racing landscape.

Racing game fans look forward to every release and as Gran Turismo 7 enters the final chapter of its life cycle before a new game is released, there’s a final treat for enthusiasts.

As part of its Spec-3 update that went live on December 4, GT7 has added the Yas Marina Circuit to its long list of international racing tracks. Also added is the Gilles Villeneuve circuit in Canada, one of F1’s most popular tracks.

Here, we review the Abu Dhabi track in the game and see how faithfully it has been recreated.

Twilight racing

Designers have gone to great lengths to recreate the Yas Marina Circuit in the game. Photo: Polyphony

Yas Marina Circuit, which opened in 2009, has become one of Abu Dhabi’s most recognisable sporting landmarks. Set on the waterfront of Yas Island and designed by Hermann Tilke, the track is best known for hosting Formula One’s season finale, a twilight race that showcases the capital on a global stage.

The designers at GT7 have gone the extra mile to replicate the special feeling of racing during sunset. The skies around the track turn magenta and purple, accented by the bright lights that shower every corner.

The track can also be enjoyed during the day or the night. During day races, the blue skies and bright sunlight make for an enjoyable racing environment, especially with brightly coloured cars such as Ferraris and Lamborghinis.

Races at night show how lively the track and the surroundings are on Yas Island. The W Abu Dhabi Hotel, which sits on the track itself, changes colour as it does in real life.

The many buildings on and around the track are also very accurate, down to the last detail. On some corners you can see landmarks such as the Ferrari World rollercoaster and Etihad Arena in the background.

While it is an important track for F1 fans, and the site of exciting season finales, being featured in GT7 cements the circuit’s status as one of the world's best racing venues.

During a year in which film fans enjoyed the thrilling conclusion to F1 The Movie starring Brad Pitt, in which YMC features heavily, this is yet another marker that Abu Dhabi is an important location for racing lovers.

Chapter-closing update

The Abu Dhabi track and its surroundings can be enjoyed during the day or the night. Photo: Polyphony

With the Spec-3 update, GT7 is also adding eight new cars. These are: Ferrari 296 GT3, Ferrari 296 GTB, Fiat Panda 30 CL, Gran Turismo F3500-B, Mine's BNR34 GT-R N1 base, Mitsubishi FTO GP Version R, Polestar 5 Performance and Renault Espace F1.

The game is also making available downloadable content called the Power Pack, which costs $29.99. In this new section, players have to go through every step of a race, from free practice and qualifying to the main race.

GT7’s developer Polyphony has signalled that this is the final update for the game that was released in March 2022 on the PlayStation 5. Fans can enjoy the update's offerings, including the YMC, until the next Gran Turismo game’s release, probably in 2027 and possibly on the PlayStation 6.

