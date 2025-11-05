Christina Aguilera sets up Abu Dhabi return at Etihad Arena in 2026

Christina Aguilera will perform at Etihad Arena on Yas Island next year.

The concert, on April 24, is being promoted by Ethara in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral. It will bring the American singer and seven-time Grammy Award winner back to the capital just over a year after her last performance.

Aguilera appeared in Abu Dhabi in February 2025 as part of the Saadiyat Nights concert series. Writing in The National, Saeed Saeed described the show as “a masterclass in live performance, with Aguilera’s powerhouse vocals proving why she remains one of pop’s most formidable talents”.

She also performed in the UAE at Expo 2020's closing ceremony in 2022 alongside Norah Jones and Yo-Yo Ma.

With nearly 100 million records sold worldwide, Aguilera is best known for songs including Genie in a Bottle, Beautiful and Fighter.

Her last studio album, Aguilera, was released in 2022, and was a Spanish-language follow up to her 2000 Latin album Mi Reflejo. The album received critical acclaim and won a Latin Grammy Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

David Powell, Ethara’s chief strategy and business development officer, said the concert would be “a landmark moment in Abu Dhabi’s entertainment calendar”, adding that the company looked forward to “delivering an unforgettable live experience for fans across the region.”

Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster and Etihad Arena.